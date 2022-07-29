Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report to 2027: A $70+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com
The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market to reach US$ 70.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market size reached US$ 41.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform combines different operational and administrative business activities into a single framework. It primarily manages core, end-to-end, and in-the-moment company operations while also boosting operational effectiveness, lowering risks, encouraging collaboration, managing the supply chain, etc. Because of this, ERP is frequently used by many firms to reduce total operating and capital costs.
Market Trends
The usage of ERP solutions to automate operations and organise information across departments has increased as a result of the growing digitization of many corporate processes. Additionally, ERP supports the integration of financial processes, human resource management, gives managers analytical support, and efficiently manages the project life cycle. As a result, it is being used more frequently in the global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Additionally, as the healthcare industry grows, there is a greater need for ERP to reduce clinical errors, enhance patient care, and track clinical and administrative expenditures. Additionally, the abrupt COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused some firms to adopt remote working arrangements on a large scale. This is because strict lockdown measures were put in place as a result. As a result, there is a rising need for cloud-based ERP solutions to manage complex systems remotely and to satisfy various compliance requirements for improved data protection.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)
International Business Machines Corporation
Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC)
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
The Sage Group Plc
TOTVS S.A
Unit4 (Advent International)
Workday Inc.
Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, business segment, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Services
Breakup by Business Segment:
Sales and Marketing
Finance and Accounting
Order Management
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Organizations
Small and Medium-Sized Organizations
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Education
Government
Automotive
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
