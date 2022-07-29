Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report to 2027: A $70+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market to reach US$ 70.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market size reached US$ 41.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform combines different operational and administrative business activities into a single framework. It primarily manages core, end-to-end, and in-the-moment company operations while also boosting operational effectiveness, lowering risks, encouraging collaboration, managing the supply chain, etc. Because of this, ERP is frequently used by many firms to reduce total operating and capital costs.

Market Trends

The usage of ERP solutions to automate operations and organise information across departments has increased as a result of the growing digitization of many corporate processes. Additionally, ERP supports the integration of financial processes, human resource management, gives managers analytical support, and efficiently manages the project life cycle. As a result, it is being used more frequently in the global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Additionally, as the healthcare industry grows, there is a greater need for ERP to reduce clinical errors, enhance patient care, and track clinical and administrative expenditures. Additionally, the abrupt COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused some firms to adopt remote working arrangements on a large scale. This is because strict lockdown measures were put in place as a result. As a result, there is a rising need for cloud-based ERP solutions to manage complex systems remotely and to satisfy various compliance requirements for improved data protection.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Sage Group Plc

TOTVS S.A

Unit4 (Advent International)

Workday Inc.

Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, business segment, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Business Segment:

Sales and Marketing

Finance and Accounting

Order Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Organizations

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Government

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

