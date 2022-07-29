Mobile Imaging Services Market Demand 2022-2028: Increasing due to Growing Geriatric Population with Chronic Diseases

The global mobile imaging services market reported a large market size in 2020, which is expected to expand significantly in 2028 at a rapid revenue growth rate

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mobile Imaging Services Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Mobile Imaging Services industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.

Market Dynamics:

Demand for mobile imaging is increasing due to growing geriatric population with chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal and endocrine disorders, neurological disorders, and lung disorders. Unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, overconsumption of alcohol, unhealthy eating habits, and smoking are some major reasons for growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Increasing population above the age of 50 years in developed and developing economies and health concerns related to them are some other major factors boosting market growth.

Governments across the globe are introducing initiatives and policies for application of mobile imaging, which is another important growth-driving factor for the global market. Rise in adoption of mobile imaging technology to detect and monitor diseases and their progression is contributing immensely to market growth of global mobile imaging technology.

Technological advancements in mobile imaging are providing new features such as remote data storage, which makes it easier for healthcare professionals to store and trace a patient’s medical history. Low cost associated with the process is also boosting demand for mobile imaging technology. However, frequent maintenance required by mobile imaging instruments can act as a hindrance to market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Mobile Imaging Services market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Cobalt Health

Front Mobile Imaging

Digirad Corporation

InHealth Group Ltd

Alliance HealthCare Services

Nuffield Health

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Mobile Imaging Services Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2028)

X-ray

CT

Ultrasound

MRI

Mammography

Nuclear Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2028)

Hospitals & Private Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

