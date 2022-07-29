Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market Growth by 2028: Increasing Awareness among People Regarding Modern Treatment Method
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Bioresorbable Coronary Stents industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.
Market Dynamics:
The rising prevalence of chronic disease, increasing awareness among people regarding modern treatment methods and steady increase in geriatric population are the prime reasons driving the market. Bioresorbable stents were initially introduced to overcome the disabilities caused by conventional metallic stents by permanently caging the blood vessels. As an alternative, the new technology is capable of providing efficient initial results and can further extend to dissolving in the body and promoting restoration of vasomotion and vessel healing in the required form. It is mainly used to open the passage of blood for proper circulation. Bioresorbable stents are also increasingly being used to treat genetic coronary disorders using minimally invasive techniques. The high elective PCI volume of these stents further enhances the area of adoption among patients and hospitals.
Continual demand for elective percutaneous coronary intervention procedure due to the recurring occurrence of atherosclerosis leading to heart attacks and more patient deaths has significantly impacted the market. Furthermore, the increasing technological advancements and change in lifestyle and eating habits create an immense need for bioresorbable coronary stents.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Bioresorbable Coronary Stents market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
BIOTRONIK
Abbott
Terumo Corporation
Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
Elixir Medical Corporation
B Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic
Boston Scientific Corporation
REVA Medical
Arterial Remodeling Technologies
Amaranth Medical
Microport Scientific Corporation
Arterius
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market Segmentation:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Polymeric bioabsorbable stents
Poly-L-lactic acid
Polyglycolic acid
Polycaprolactone
Metallic bioabsorbable stents
By Brand (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Absorb BVS
Absorb 2nd Generation
Magmaris
Magnitude
DESolve
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Coronary artery disease
Peripheral artery disease
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
