Virtual Reality Content Creation Market- $46.54 Billion by 2026 With Top Industry Players, AMR Research Report

Virtual Reality Content Creation Market

Use of virtual reality in training as well as simulation among aerospace & defense lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for head-mounted display (HMDs) in gaming & entertainment sector, availability of reasonable virtual reality devices, rise in virtual reality marketing, and high demand for three-dimensional content among various industries propel the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating nearly three-fifths of the global virtual reality content creation market. North American countries are now projected to implement virtual reality content creation solutions at a high rate to provide its consumers with immersive experiences. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 91.3% throughout the estimated period. This is owing to the strong penetration of virtual reality devices in the region.

Major industry players such as - Blippar, 360 Labs, Matterport, Koncept VR, SubVRsive, Panedia Pty Ltd., WeMakeVR, VIAR (Viar360), Pixvana Inc., and Scapic.

The global virtual reality content creation industry was estimated at $431.3 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $46.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 77.1% during the estimated period.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global virtual reality content creation market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2026. Growing demand for virtual reality content creation tools among individuals owing to its low-cost benefit is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the services segment is likely to cite the fastest CAGR of 83.5% during the study period. This is due to its all-in-one suite availability.

Based on content type, the videos segment accounted for nearly half of the global virtual reality content creation market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for 360-degree videos is the major factor fueling the growth. The 360-degree photo segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 81.5% by the end of 2026. Surge in use of smart phones across the world has propelled the growth.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

