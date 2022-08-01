$20 Million sale of IP Platform Technology; Product Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond & Target: Stock Symbol: CURR

CURR and Sera Labs CURR & Nicole Kidman CURR Products CURR Sera Topical CURR Film

$20 Million sale of IP Platform Technology; Health and Beauty Lines Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS & Target.com : (Stock Symbol: CURR)

CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:CURR)

CURR is hosting a teleconference on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm EST to discuss the recent $20 million non-dilutive sale of a small portion of its product and intellectual property portfolio” — CURR Company

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- $20 Million sale of IP Platform Technology ; Health and Beauty Lines Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS & Target.com: CURE Pharmaceutical (Stock Symbol: CURR)Proceeds Will Be Used to Grow CURR’s Wellness and Beauty Brands and Its Remaining Proprietary Platform Technology Patented Techniques Improve Efficacy, Safety, and Patient Experience. 25,000 Square Foot, FDA-Registered, NSFand cGMP-Certified Manufacturing Facility. Oral Vitamin D Supplement More Effective Than Standard Supplementation in Achieving Pre- and Post-surgery Vitamin D Sufficiency. Skincare Line Being Sold at Select Walmart Stores, CVS and Bed Bath & Beyond Stores. Oral Thin Film Strip, Nutri-Strips™ on Shelves at CVS and at Target.com. Collaboration with Milagro Pharmaceuticals for Registration and Approval to Sell ED Treatment Sildenafil Oral Thin Film in Mexico. Patent Approval on CUREfilm Blue™ Technology for ED Treatment.CURR has sold a portion of its platform technology intellectual property and related assets for $20 million in total consideration. CURR used a portion of the cash proceeds to pay down certain debt obligations and the balance will be used to grow its intellectual property portfolio and its wellness and beauty brands. In addition, CURR retained its remaining proprietary platform technology that it intends to monetize through the commercialization of the technology or through the licensing or sale of the technology.CURR will host a conference call on August 3, 2022, to provide a full corporate update to shareholders. Details of the conference call will be made available on August 1, 2022, in a follow-up press release.About CURR:CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB: CURR) is a fully integrated and progressive drug delivery company. The CURR team has extensive experience formulating and manufacturing OTC products, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary medications placing quality and service as its top priorities, earning the trust and respect of customers worldwide.CURR is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate-release and controlled-release drug delivery technologies designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. CURR delivery technologies include CUREfilm, an advanced oral thin film; and CUREdrops™, an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others. The CURR proprietary clinical pipeline includes CUREfilmBlue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilmCanna (THC and CBD).As a vertically integrated company, CURR operates a 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSFand cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enabling it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURR currently has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe. Positive Findings from Study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Using CURR Proprietary, Oral Thin Film High, Single Dose Vitamin D in Pediatric Patients Pre- and Post-Hematopoietic Stem Cell TransplantationOn May 12th CURR announced positive findings from a study conducted at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center using CURR proprietary, single dose, oral, 40,000 IU vitamin D (branded ImmunD3™ Nutri-Strips™ in the retail wellness market) in pediatric patients before stem cell therapy. CURR oral Vitamin D supplement was found to be more effective than standard supplementation in achieving pre- and post-surgery vitamin D sufficiency, which is critical for reducing immune-mediated organ damage in the children receiving HSCT.To view the details of this study, visit the poster presentation on the CURR website at https://curepharmaceutical.com/white-papers/  CURR Subsidiary Sera Labs Inc. Products Now Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Target.comOn April 14th CURR wholly owned subsidiary Sera Labs announced its Seratopical Revolution skincare line will be sold at select Walmart Stores, as well as CVS, and Bed Bath & Beyond stores. CURR also has garnered placement for its revolutionary oral thin film strip, Nutri-Strips™ on shelves at CVS and at Target.com. The Nutri-Strip technology is proprietary to Sera Labs and is the result of years of research and more than 25 patents by the CURR development team. CURR and Milagro Pharmaceuticals Collaborate for Registration and Approval to Sell Sildenafil Oral Thin Film in MexicoOn March 3rd CURR and Milagro Pharmaceuticals, which seeks first mover advantage in target health & wellness markets through key collaborations, announced their collaboration to register and sell in Mexico a number of CURR OTC and medical compounds that utilize CUREform™, the CURR patented drug delivery platform for oral thin film (OTF).OTF products that will be marketed and sold in Mexico via key distribution partners include:CUREfilm Blue™ - an oral soluble form of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra1) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).Vitamin D3 - that provides a convenient, weekly 40,000 IU dose of Vitamin DAn electrolyte energy boost - that provides a healthier, sugar-free alternative to energy drinksSleep - a dose of melatonin that dissolves on the tongue so it can be taken even after you climb into bed. Patent Approval for CUREfilm Blue™ TechnologyOn November 16th CURR announced it received an issue notification from the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO)CUREfilm Blue™ utilizes CURR patented and proprietary fast-dissolving drug delivery platform, known as CUREfilm™, to deliver the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sildenafil citrate.For more information on CURE Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCQB: CURR) visit: www.curepharmaceutical.com and www.Seralabshealth.com DISCLAIMER 1: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.DISCLAIMER 2: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

