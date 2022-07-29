Submit Release
Japan Functional Drinks Market 2021: Share, Size, Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Functional Drinks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the japan functional drinks market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2026.

Functional drinks are non-alcoholic beverages that have been heavily supplemented with vitamins, minerals, dietary fibres, amino acids, probiotics, and other nutrients. Energy drinks, fruit and vegetable drinks, caffeinated beverages, sports drinks, carbonates, specialty drinks, etc. are a few examples of frequent product variations. Functional beverages have many advantages, such as preserving a balanced microbiota in the gut, lowering inflammation, increasing energy and metabolism, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-functional-drinks-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market for functional drinks in Japan is being driven by rising consumer health concerns and rising ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage consumption. The rise of gut-related diseases such gastroenteritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and ulcers is also driving up product demand. A number of major companies are also releasing new flavours inspired by a variety of traditional Japanese beverages, such as Aojiru, Mugicha, kombucha, Sakura tea, etc. In addition, the market is growing due to the growing influence of social media trends and celebrity endorsements endorsing the usage of functional drinks. In addition, it is projected that in the upcoming years the market for functional beverages in Japan would grow as organic product varieties start to appear.

Market Summary:

Competitive Landscape:

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashahi Soft Drinks Co Ltd., Danone, ITO EN, Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull, Rockstar Inc. (PepsiCo Inc.), Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (The Coca-Cola Company), Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. (Suntory Group) and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
Carbonated Drinks
Fruit/ Vegetable Drinks
Bottled Water
Specialty Drinks
Functional Tea & Coffee
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region
Kinki Region
Central/ Chubu Region
Kyushu-Okinawa Region
Tohoku Region
Chugoku Region
Hokkaido Region
Shikoku Region

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/363mmZS

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

