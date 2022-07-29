Japan Functional Drinks Market 2021: Share, Size, Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2026

Japan Functional Drinks Market Report

Functional drinks are non-alcoholic beverages that have been heavily supplemented with vitamins, minerals, dietary fibres, amino acids, probiotics, and other nutrients. Energy drinks, fruit and vegetable drinks, caffeinated beverages, sports drinks, carbonates, specialty drinks, etc. are a few examples of frequent product variations. Functional beverages have many advantages, such as preserving a balanced microbiota in the gut, lowering inflammation, increasing energy and metabolism, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market for functional drinks in Japan is being driven by rising consumer health concerns and rising ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage consumption. The rise of gut-related diseases such gastroenteritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and ulcers is also driving up product demand. A number of major companies are also releasing new flavours inspired by a variety of traditional Japanese beverages, such as Aojiru, Mugicha, kombucha, Sakura tea, etc. In addition, the market is growing due to the growing influence of social media trends and celebrity endorsements endorsing the usage of functional drinks. In addition, it is projected that in the upcoming years the market for functional beverages in Japan would grow as organic product varieties start to appear.

Market Summary:

Competitive Landscape:

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashahi Soft Drinks Co Ltd., Danone, ITO EN, Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull, Rockstar Inc. (PepsiCo Inc.), Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (The Coca-Cola Company), Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. (Suntory Group) and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Carbonated Drinks

Fruit/ Vegetable Drinks

Bottled Water

Specialty Drinks

Functional Tea & Coffee

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

