Following Senate Passage of CHIPS Bill, Carper Highlights Legislation’s Importance for Delaware Workers, Businesses

DELAWARE, July 28 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman on the Senate Finance Subcommittee on International Trade, today spoke on the Senate floor applauding the Senate passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation that will invest in our nation’s semiconductor industry, strengthen America’s manufacturing competitive edge over foreign competitors, and reduce supply chain burdens on the American people.

“Yesterday’s vote marked an important step in providing America the authority to set the rules of the road for a 21st century economy,” said Carper. “I was proud to vote in favor of the CHIPS and Science Act, because first and foremost I serve the people of Delaware. And, yesterday’s vote will mean investments that create jobs for Delaware’s workers, support for the technology that keeps our loved ones healthy and safe, and more affordable goods delivered faster to families in the First State.”

In his speech, Carper highlighted how this legislation would help Delaware companies, including businesses that rely on a reliable stream of chips to manufacture products, and how it would create opportunities and jobs for workers up and down the First State.

