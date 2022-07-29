Bridgestone DURAVIS R207A Tires with ENLITEN Technology Selected as Original Equipment on Hino Motor's First Full-Scale Light-Duty Battery Electric Truck, Hino Dutro Z EV

DURAVIS R207A tires are offered as original equipment on the Hino Dutro Z EV, Hino's first full-scale light-duty battery electric truck.

The DURAVIS R207A are the first light truck tires with ENLITEN, Bridgestone's new premium for EV era, an innovative tire technology optimized to fit electric vehicles.

Contributing to the growth of EVs, Bridgestone is committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society as "Energy" of its "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."

Tokyo (July 29, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its DURAVIS R207A tires have been selected as original equipment on the all-new Hino Dutro Z EV released in Japan by Hino Motors Ltd. (Hino) on June 28, 2022. Contributing to the growth of electric vehicles through development of tires optimized to fit for them, the Bridgestone Group strives to achieve its commitment for "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" stated in the "Bridgestone E8 commitment."*1

The Hino Dutro Z EV is Hino's first full-scale light-duty battery electric truck. The vehicle provides both user-friendliness and carbon-free at advanced levels for the logistics field as a solution for serious issues ranging from shortages of drivers to the physical burden of cargo handling and other delivery work and an increasingly diverse array of goods that the field of last mile logistics who deliver cargo and goods to consumers. These issues are becoming ever more serious as a result of factors such as the shrinking workforce and the growth of e-commerce.*2

With the two companies' long-term co-creation, Bridgestone continues to contribute to the realization of value that Hino provides through its wide range of vehicles. The DURAVIS R207A tires for Hino Dutro Z EV are the first light truck tires that feature the innovative tire technology, "ENLITEN," which is optimal for electric vehicle fitment and maximizes both environmental and driving performance of tires. With ENLITEN technology, the DURAVIS R207A tires combine reductions of rolling resistance and weight, and high wear resistance using the latest tread compound, pattern and tire casing. Contributing to extended driving distance, lower environmental impact of the last mile logistics field through carbon neutralization and saving resources of tire materials, and improved productivity with a reduced frequency of recharging and tire replacement, the tires support the realization of both social value and customer value of the Hino Dutro Z EV.

The Bridgestone Group has positioned ENLITEN as a new premium for EV era, it will be expanded of the values not only as a tire technology, but also as an ENLITEN Business Strategy. Through the ENLITEN Business Strategy, the Group will maximize social value and customer value by simultaneously creating values that can sometimes be contradictory, such as "business growth & sustainability" and "customization of tire performance & productivity improvement / cost optimization throughout value chain."

*1 The Bridgestone Group newly established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like "purpose" and "process," together with employees, society, its partners and customers to realize a sustainable society.

*2 Hino Motors Develops Ultra-Low-Floor Walk-Through Light-Duty Electric Truck Designed for Usability in Logistics

