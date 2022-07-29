United States Artificial Intelligence Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

United States Artificial Intelligence Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, WYOMING, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the united states artificial intelligence market expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

AI is a branch of computer science that replicates human intelligence to carry out diverse tasks in real-time. It is widely utilised for a variety of tasks, including voice recognition, decision-making, vision, handwriting recognition, language translation, etc. A few advantages of artificial intelligence include improved adaptability, increased time efficiency, increased accuracy, increased production, etc. As a result, it is utilised in a variety of industries, including banking, trade, automobile, healthcare, building, and military.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The use of AI-integrated systems to analyse vast volumes of data and boost overall operational efficiency across numerous industrial verticals has expanded as a result of growing digitalization. Additionally, the increasing use of AI-based algorithms in e-commerce platforms for obtaining particular insights is accelerating market growth. The U.S. government's increased emphasis on supporting the development of the 5G network is another factor driving up demand for AI nationwide. Furthermore, throughout the forecasted period, the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving automobiles is anticipated to increase due to the growing integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification.

United States Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

