Some measures relaxed in 30 July to 1 August ‘consolidation’ period

MACAU, July 29 - Shops inside shopping malls and interior decoration companies will be able to resume limited operation from after the stroke of midnight on Saturday (30 July) until the end of 1 August 2022. This is on the basis of compliance with anti-epidemic guidelines issued by local health authorities.

A surgical face mask, or mask above such standard, must be worn by members of the public if they need to go outside their home during the period of 30 July to 1 August inclusive, according to Executive Order No. 137/2022, which was published today in the Macao SAR Gazette.

The three categories of activity deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public will continue their normal operation. These are:

1. Companies providing basic public services, i.e., suppliers of water, electricity, natural gas, and other fuel; telecommunication services; public transport; and waste collection. Also in this category are commercial services necessary to the functioning of the community, namely hotel and associated accommodation; cleaning services; property management; and companies and entities responsible for wholesaling or transporting day-to-day produce and goods.

2. Services deemed necessary for the daily lives of the members of the public, namely wet markets, supermarkets, restaurants, food and beverage establishments, pharmacies, and healthcare services.

3. Those companies, entities, and venues that have received approval to continue operations from their respective supervising authorities.

Companies and entities allowed to run normal operations or those permitted to run limited operation are required to impose a limit on the number of patrons they can serve at any one time. They also have to ensure customers or other visitors maintain proper social distancing, and insist that all people entering their venues scan the Venue Code, so that it links to their Macao Health Code information.

In addition, the new Executive Order instructs that all individuals continue to stay at home, unless their outings are necessary, i.e., for work purposes, for grocery shopping, or for urgent or necessary matters. When outside, members of the public must not form crowds and must wear a surgical face mask or a face mask above such standard.

During the period from 30 July to 1 August inclusive, hair salons will be allowed to continue limited operation, on the basis of compliance with anti-epidemic guidelines issued by the health authorities.

According to an earlier order (Executive Order No. 102/2022), a number of leisure facilities remain closed with effect from 23 June 2022. They are: cinemas, theatres, indoor amusement parks, game centres, cybercafes, billiard rooms, bowling centres, saunas, massage parlours, beauty salons, gyms, health clubs, karaoke lounges, bars, nightclubs, discotheques, dance parlours, cabaret venues, and swimming pools ordinarily open to the public.

Also from 23 June, restaurants or other food and beverage establishments have been able to provide only takeaway food and drink services; dine-in service has been suspended.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government thanks members of the public for their support regarding the anti-epidemic work being done, in particular for their compliance regarding the “relatively static” period that was in place from 11 July to 22 July, and regarding steps taken during the “consolidation” period, in place since 23 July. The Government is calling for continued concerted effort from the community, with a view to reducing to the lowest possible level non-essential movement in the community during the follow-on three-day “consolidation” period. These joint efforts would help realise the “dynamic zero-COVID-19” epidemic-control goal, and to enable resumption at the earliest opportunity of normal community life.