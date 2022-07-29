UPDATE: How To Stay Up to Date With Your COVID-19 Vaccines

(Update of post published June 28, 2022)

On July 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it was recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, for adults 18 or older. The recommendation followed the FDA’s emergency use authorization of the vaccine on July 13.

The Novavax vaccine is a different type of vaccine than the previous three vaccines granted emergency use authority — the two messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the viral vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Each of those vaccines introduces our cells to the genetic recipe for the spike protein that allows the virus that causes COVID-19 to penetrate cells. Our cells make a harmless copy of the protein, to which our immune system responds, and then our immune system will remember how to fight the virus if we become infected.

The Novavax vaccine utilizes a more traditional technology that actually injects a harmless combination of spike proteins that stimulate our immune system’s response and helps it recognize and fight the virus if later infected.

Effectiveness data comparing the vaccines against the current COVID-19 variant in real-world conditions are not available. However, the efficacy and safety profiles of Novavax were similar to previously authorized vaccines. Public health officials are hopeful that those who hesitated to receive the previously authorized vaccines because of the newer technology will be willing to get the Novavax vaccine.

Nearly all individuals in the U.S. are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Given the variety of vaccines available for primary and booster series, we have developed the following graphics to help everyone navigate the various recommended vaccination schedules, including those who are immunocompromised.

For the most current information, visit the CDC’s website.