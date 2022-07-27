AUSTRALIA, July 27 - On 28 July 2022 the Senate referred the Jobs and Skills Australia Bill 2022 [Provisions] and the Jobs and Skills Australia (National Skills Commissioner Repeal) Bill 2022 [Provisions] to the Education and Employment Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 23 September 2022.
