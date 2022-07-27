AUSTRALIA, July 27 - On 28 July 2022, the Senate referred the following matter to the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee for inquiry and report by 10 October 2022.





(a) the adequacy of Australia’s biosecurity measures and response preparedness, in particular with respect to foot-and-mouth disease and varroa mite;

(b) response to and implementation of previous reports into biosecurity; and

(c) any related matters.