The Power of Education will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College; and Karla Silvestre, vice president of the Board of Education for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This special edition of “El Momento Cívico / The Civic Moment,” will include a discussion of the variety of courses that Montgomery College will offer in the upcoming 2022-2023 fall semester. Yanira Rodriguez will share information on the registration process, financial assistance and the upcoming year’s academic calendar. In addition, Montgomery College offers English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for adults whose first language is not English.

Furthermore, MCPS is the most diverse school district in Maryland, with an estimated population of 160,564 students according to its website. In the second half of the show, listeners will learn about the role of the Board of Education, including its vision, mission, core purpose and the importance of having diverse representation.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

