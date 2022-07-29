Submit Release
Two Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Two Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County

 

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County provided the following two names for the Governor's consideration:  Sarah M. Moore and Patrick R. Runge, both of Omaha.

 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska.  The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Robert B. O'Neal.

Two Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County

