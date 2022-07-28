MAINE, July 28 - Back to current news.

Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands Celebrates "Art Outside and On the Trail" in collaboration with Portland Museum of Art and L.L.Bean

July 28, 2022

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) has joined the Portland Museum of Art (PMA) and L.L.Bean in exhibiting over two dozen stunning reproductions of the museum's permanent collection works of art. Titled "Art Outside and On the Trail," the pieces are on view now at State Parks, including Sebago Lake, Bradbury Mountain, Scarborough Beach, and Wolfe's Neck Woods. Park visitors are invited to catch a glimpse of the artwork while walking park trails through October.

AUGUSTA - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) has joined the Portland Museum of Art (PMA) and L.L.Bean in exhibiting over two dozen stunning reproductions of the museum's permanent collection works of art. Titled "Art Outside and On the Trail," the pieces are on view now at State Parks, including Sebago Lake, Bradbury Mountain, Scarborough Beach, and Wolfe's Neck Woods. Park visitors are invited to catch a glimpse of the artwork while walking park trails through October.

"This display of artwork in our State Parks presents a unique opportunity for nature, culture, and art to come together for public benefit and enjoyment," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "This opportunity to create connections to the natural world through art in our State Parks is one we are truly excited to support."

"We are full believers that art is the heart of our communities, and we are proud to partner with L.L.Bean, Maine State Parks, and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to bring reproductions from the PMA's collection beyond the museum and out into Maine's state parks, trails, and open spaces," said Mark Bessire, the Judy and Leonard Lauder Director of the Portland Museum of Art.

The artwork, display locations (including Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens), and incentives to snap a selfie On the Trail are found on the museum website.

Related Documents

"View of Munjoy Hill," Artist Unidentified. On display at Bradbury Mountain State Park. Photos courtesy Portland Museum of Art and Maine State Parks

"The Portland," by Antonio Jacobsen. On display at Scarborough Beach State Park. Photos courtesy Portland Museum of Art and Maine State Parks

Dark Harbor Fisherman by Newell Convers Wyeth. On display at Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park. Photos courtesy Portland Museum of Art and Maine State Parks