Investment enhances mental-health services in Greater Victoria

CANADA, July 28 - More people in Greater Victoria will have increased access to mental-health services designed to help them stabilize their lives.

The Government of B.C. is investing $415,000 for Connections Place to continue offering evidence-based mental-health supports through its Clubhouse program. This program aims to provide people whose lives have been disrupted by mental-health issues with the opportunity to lead meaningful, productive lives through reintegration with the workplace and the community.

“Connections Place provides space for people with mental-health challenges to find peer support, achieve independence and use their skills and talents to make positive changes,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Provincial government funding will allow Connections Place to increase their mental-health support services for people in Greater Victoria.”

Connections Place is run and supported by peers or people with lived and living experience. It serves 240 Clubhouse members and 50 outreach clients, including people of any gender, and regardless of whether they are housed, unhoused or living in cars.

“We are very excited about the government’s support for our Clubhouse,” said Mike Tibbles, executive director, Connections Place. “This will make an enormous difference in the lives of those living with mental-health issues. It will provide access to community, hope and a future that is rich with purpose and respect.”

Enhancing mental-health supports is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for British Columbians.

Quotes:

Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake –

“Our government is committed to ensuring that communities have appropriate access to mental-health services that can meet people where they are at. We value and acknowledge the importance of the work the staff do at Connections Place. I am delighted that people struggling with mental-health challenges in our community will continue to benefit from the meaningful services at the Community Clubhouse.”

Shauna K., Clubhouse member, Connections Place –

“Coming to the Clubhouse, Connections Place, has given me stability, a routine, hope for the future and connections with other peers and staff. I love coming to Connections Place and will continue to go!”

Mx. Sage M., another Clubhouse member, Connections Place –

“Connections Place Clubhouse has been invaluable to me in a number of ways. I’m grateful to be able to rely on the clubhouse members and staff to help keep me accountable for maintaining my well-being, as well as for providing me with a sense of community and a way to feel productive in my daily life.”

Quick Facts:

The Clubhouse program is internationally recognized, evidence-based and sustainable with 320 independently operated Clubhouses in 35 countries.

The Clubhouses serve over 100,000 members annually, providing meaningful work and relationships, education and a sense of belonging.

Documented research on existing Clubhouses indicates members and their communities benefit from higher employment rates, decreased hospitalization, reduced incarceration, improved well-being and substantially lower costs for social services.

Learn More:

Connections Place Mental Health Community: https://connectionsplace.org/

Learn about A Pathway to Hope, our government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care in B.C.:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787

Low- and no-cost mental-health supports: www.gov.bc.ca/covid19mentalhealthsupports