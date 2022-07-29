CHIPS and Science Act Passage Will Spur Economic Growth, Safeguard National Security

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley today issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

“Today’s passage of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act sends a clear message to companies at home and around the globe—the American people are ready and able to make the necessary investments to spur economic growth, increase manufacturing, and safeguard our national security. The bill includes critical funding for research and development that will help American innovators compete on the global stage. We urge President Biden to sign the bill into law.