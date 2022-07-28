UPC Announces New ‘Steve Garside Award’ 

Submit Release
July 28, 2022

The Utah Prosecution Council (UPC) is pleased to announce the creation of the “Steve Garside Service Award,” established and awarded to its namesake, Steve Garside.  

A frequent statement Steve makes is, “Do the right thing for the right reason.” In honor of Steve’s service, we are proud to name this award in his honor and present it to him in recognition of his years of dedicated service. 

Over his career, Steve has spent thousands of service hours on behalf of prosecutors, victims, survivors, law enforcement personnel, public defenders, judges, court personnel, paralegals, administrative assistants, advocates, service providers, cities, counties, citizens, and more. Steve’s commitment to service embodies a degree of public service deserving of recognition.

Each year, the Steve Garside Award will be presented to a government attorney who embodies the spirit of service and self-sacrifice exemplified by Steve. The award reflects not only an individual’s service to the UPC but to all partners of the legal community and beyond. Future nominees for the award will be an individual who actively looks for ways to serve, selflessly offers countless hours of service to others, is proactive in their efforts, embodies professionalism and civility, is a staunch advocate, displays personal courage in the face of adversity, stands up for mercy and justice, is a friend to everyone and leaves the world just a little bit better than it was before.  

