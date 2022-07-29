Michelle Oyola McGovern Endorsed by Women Issues Now and Ruth’s List for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6
EINPresswire.com/ -- After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we need true fighters who will unyieldingly champion women’s rights. We need action and change. That’s why both Ruth’s List and Women’s Issues Now (WiNNOW) have endorsed Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission, District 6, the ONLY candidate to receive these endorsements.
Here is what they had to say about Michelle:
"WiN NOW Inc., on behalf of Palm Beach County NOW, enthusiastically endorses Michelle McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. Michelle Oyola McGovern has proven to be a champion for women’s rights and reproductive health. As a mom and public servant, we trust Michelle to lead on the issues that matter most to women and families. We have seen Michelle’s leadership at work and trust her to be a voice that will bring people together to solve problems. We look forward to her continued contribution to our community," said Sheila Jaffe, President of Women's Issues NOW, Palm Beach County.
"Ruth’s List is proud to support Michelle’s first campaign for public office. We’re committed to electing strong, diverse, Democratic pro-choice women and we’re excited about her potential to make history on the Palm Beach County Commission. We need more women like Michelle who are willing to step up and chart the course for a new generation of women leaders,” said Lucy Sedgwick, President & CEO of Ruth’s List, Florida.
Michelle is a doer and will fight tirelessly to protect a woman’s right to choose, advocate for increased funding for family planning services and stand up to right-wing attacks on women’s bodily autonomy.
Let’s elect a proven champion for women’s rights to the County Commission. Vote Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6, so she can continue fighting to protect women and their livelihoods.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
