Texas Home Shopping Network Relieves Strain at the Pump for Employees
Hourly employees to receive summer stipend to help reduce commuting costs
We hope we can help off-set some of the cost and recognize those employees who drive in daily to get their jobs done”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the summer heat rising, so has the cost of commuting. Shop LC employees are getting relief through the Austin area network’s Summer Stipend Initiative.
— Kim Beaver, Director of Human Resources, Shop LC
“Our hourly staff who work on-site are driving into the office with high gas prices and long commutes,” says Kim Beaver, Director of Human Resources, Shop LC. “While this affects all our employees, the hourly staff who must be on site to do their job are impacted significantly. We hope we can help off-set some of the cost and recognize those employees who drive in daily to get their jobs done.”
The Summer Stipend Initiative goes into effect immediately, and employees will be enjoying this benefit on their very next paycheck, starting July 29th. Hourly employees, both part-time and full-time, can qualify. Specifically, the stipend applies to those employees who work on-site to fulfill their duties – remote employees do not qualify.
Part time employees who qualify by working on-site will receive $25 per paycheck during the stipend period. Full-time employees will receive $25 to $50, depending on total hours worked during the pay period. The program began July 11th, with the first payout occurring July 29th. It will last until October 2nd.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
