RGV Sector halts human smuggling attempt at Checkpoint and disrupts stash house

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents rescue migrants from a tractor trailer at the Falfurrias checkpoint and disrupt a stash house.

On July 27, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents working at the checkpoint rescued six migrants from a tractor trailer. Agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area following a K9 alert. The migrants were discovered hidden behind pallets of fruit. The driver, a U.S. citizen with a previous charge from Pharr Police Department for the unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places and sentenced to six months’ probation, was placed under arrest. The migrants are nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador. All subjects were found to be in good health.

On July 26, RGV agents in cooperation with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible human smuggling stash house located in Edinburg. Agents apprehended a total of six subjects who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. No primary caretaker was identified.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and will be processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

