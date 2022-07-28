Mayor Bowser Cuts the Ribbon on 179 New Affordable Homes in Ward 7

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) cut the ribbon on two 100% affordable housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward 7, including 63 units through the New Communities Initiative. The project was partially funded by DMPED through two grants of $11.7 million for Providence Place and $15.6 million for The Strand Residences.

“Today, we’re delivering 179 new homes that were made possible through collaboration and community,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that when our faith-based partners step up to deliver much-needed affordable housing, that is a reflection of our DC values. We are a stronger community because of these partnerships, and whether it is to build more homes or put homeownership in reach for more Washingtonians, we will continue to engage our faith partners across all eight wards.”

Providence Place is a 93-unit community with a mix of family-sized apartments located at 594 50th Street NE and was built on land owned by the Progressive National Baptist Convention. In recent months and years, the Mayor has called on faith-based communities to work with DC Government to increase the District’s stock of affordable housing. The Strand Residences, located at 5129 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, next to the historic Strand Theater, includes 86 one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments.

Both properties include units prioritized for residents from Lincoln Heights and Richardson Dwellings – 35 units at Providence Place and 28 at The Strand Residences are reserved for households at less than 30% median family income (MFI), or approximately $42,690 for a family of four. The remaining units at both properties, 116 units total, are available to other households earning up to 60% MFI, or approximately $85,380 for a family of four.

“Today, Mayor Bowser delivered on a promise to bring affordable housing to the Deanwood community,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “This project could not have been done without the commitment and dedication of District agencies, the community, and our development partners.”

Providence Place and The Strand Residences were made possible through a collaboration of District government agencies, including DMPED, the DC Housing Finance Agency, and the DC Housing Authority. Providence Place’s development partners include Urban Matters, Atlantic Pacific Communities, and the Progressive National Baptist Convention. Developers for The Strand Residences are NHP Foundation, The Warrenton Group, and the Washington Metropolitan CDC.

