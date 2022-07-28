Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), Dannehower Bridge Lane Closures Next Thursday for Traffic Pattern Change in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to remain alert for sudden slowing on the northbound bridge and are encouraged to use an alternate route around the work area. All operations are weather dependent.

Reconstruction of the southbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) is currently underway along with improvements to its intersections with Main Street and Marshall Street under PennDOT's ongoing Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

