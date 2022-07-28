Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,885 in the last 365 days.

Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), Dannehower Bridge Lane Closures Next Thursday for Traffic Pattern Change in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to remain alert for sudden slowing on the northbound bridge and are encouraged to use an alternate route around the work area. All operations are weather dependent. 

Reconstruction of the southbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) is currently underway along with improvements to its intersections with Main Street and Marshall Street under PennDOT's ongoing Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #


You just read:

Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), Dannehower Bridge Lane Closures Next Thursday for Traffic Pattern Change in Norristown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.