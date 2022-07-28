Carper Leads Senate Passage of Water Resources Development Act, Delivering Wins for Delaware

DELAWARE, July 28 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today led the Senate to pass the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA 2022), bipartisan legislation that authorizes critical investments in the projects and programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) in both Delaware and across the country. The legislation includes key provisions of the Shoreline Health Oversight, Restoration, Resilience, and Enhancement Act (SHORRE) Act introduced by Carper earlier this year.

“Here in the First State, water is essential to our very way of life. Whether it’s investing in our beaches and coastal communities, or the waterways that deliver goods to the Port of Wilmington, this year’s Water Resources Development Act will benefit Delawareans up and down the state,” Senator Carper said. “This legislation will advance critical Army Corps projects that will improve people’s quality of life, create good-paying jobs, and strengthen our economy. I’m proud that the Senate came together to pass this bill with such strong bipartisan support, and I look forward to seeing it advance to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.”

Before the vote, Carper spoke on the Senate floor, urging his colleagues to support the legislation. Watch his full remarks here.

Among its provisions, WRDA 2022 would:

Update the Corps’ emergency authorities to provide greater support to Delaware’s beaches following hurricanes, nor’easters, and other damaging storms.

Authorize the Corps to protect and restore other federal lands, such as those in the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

Designate Delaware as a priority area for the Corps’ implementation of shoreline and riverbank protection and restoration projects.

Allows local partners in Delaware to request studies that directly address climate change impacts such as tidal flooding and sea level rise.

Expand the Corps’ authority to enhance resilience and increase the benefits of shore protection projects in Delaware during emergency repair and restoration efforts.

Authorize a new $50 million Corps environmental infrastructure project in Delaware to help improve sewers, stormwater treatment systems, drinking water, and other related water infrastructure throughout the state.

Establish a new Tribal and Disadvantaged Communities Advisory Committee to advise the Corps on ways to more effectively deliver projects, programs, and other assistance to economically disadvantaged communities.

Reduce the local contribution requirement for economically disadvantaged communities participating in shoreline protection and restoration projects.

Prioritize assistance to economically disadvantaged communities under the Planning Assistance to States program.

Authorize a new Corps workforce development and STEM outreach program with priority given to economically disadvantaged communities.

Help disadvantaged communities participate in the Corps’ projects to elevate homes in flood-prone areas by authorizing payment of temporary relocation benefits.

