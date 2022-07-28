Governor announces $25 million in state support for critical Silver City-Deming highway expansion

Improvements to 38 miles of U.S. 180 will have significant safety, economic benefits

HURLEY – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday was joined by city and county leaders in announcing $25 million in state funding for the expansion and improvement of US 180 from Silver City to Deming.

The project will expand a 38-mile section of US 180 and is expected in significantly improve safety and efficiency along the corridor, which is used by residents, visitors, and workers. The $25 million investment announced by the governor today will fund the expansion of US 180 between Bayard and Hurley, and improvements to the Hurley railroad crossing.

“Plans to expand this highway have been in the works since the 1990s, but the people of Grant and Luna counties deserve more than plans,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are making this project a reality, making this highway safer for residents, tourists, first responders and workers and unlocking economic potential along the way. I am committed to continuing to make transformational investments in New Mexico communities large and small.”

“The City of Bayard and our fellow communities in the mining district have been waiting 30 years for the expansion of Highway 180,” said Bayard Mayor Chon Fierro. “We look forward to a safer roadway and the expanded economic opportunities that this project will bring.”

The stretch of highway is the only shipping corridor connecting to Interstate 10, making it vital for the transportation of goods, materials, supplies and equipment to the Chino Copper Mine. It is also used by visitors to access a variety of recreational locations, including City of Rocks State Park, the Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila National Forest, and the Fort Bayard National Cemetery, which see tens of thousands of visitors every year.

This long-awaited project is scheduled to begin in summer 2023 and will be built in three phases. The U.S. Department of Transportation has also committed $25 million to the project through a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant. The entire project cost is estimated at $143.5 million.

The governor’s announcement in Hurley is the latest in her summer-long infrastructure tour.

More information on this project can be found here.