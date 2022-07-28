Amino Acids Market Size is projected to reach USD 49.83 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.39%: Straits Research

The global market for amino acids was valued at USD 26.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.83 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.39% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. With a 48.5 percent sales share in 2021, the market was most successful in Asia Pacific.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because they are essential to human health, amino acids are also known as the building blocks of proteins some of the important activities, such as the production of hormones and the construction of proteins, depend on them. Organic substances known as amino acids contain the elements carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen as well as a variety of side chain groups. For healthy growth, the human body need 20 distinct amino acids. Depending on a number of variables, amino acids might be classified as essential, conditionally essential, or nonessential. Important amino acids are those that the human body is unable to manufacture. They must be brought in by food from outside.

All nine of the necessary amino acids may be found in abundance in a variety of foods. They consist of meat, fish, eggs from chicken, milk, paneer, and other dairy items. To provide our bodies with all the necessary amino acids, these dietary products must be consumed. All nine necessary amino acids are present in a number of vegetarian dietary products, including soy, quinoa, and buckwheat, which are plant-based foods. As a result, they provide the human body with a complete protein supply. Because they don't include all the necessary essential amino acids, some plant-based sources of protein, such nuts and beans, are regarded as incomplete. If someone is just eating plants, they can still get enough of all the necessary amino acids by consuming a variety of plant proteins every day.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/amino-acids-market/request-sample





The demand for healthful foods has increased as consumers' health concerns have grown. This leads to an increase in the demand for items that are infused with essential nutrients, such amino acids, by food and beverage manufacturers. Furthermore, to improve their performance and muscle growth, bodybuilders and athletes are drawn to foods high in protein. These products include sports supplements like energy drinks, nutrition bars, low-carb food, and nutritional supplements. Aside from that, amino acids are employed in animal feed to provide the animals' protein requirements.

The development of proteinogenic amino acids, which are incorporated into proteins during translation, is largely due to advancements in biotechnology . Protein continues to be the most popular dietary supplement, and amino acids are understood to be the fundamental components of protein synthesis. It is shown that amino acids market have a wide range of functional impacts on human nutrition.

The demand for amino acids is growing as more and more people discover that they can help improve a variety of illnesses, including mood disorders, sleep problems, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), quitting smoking, teeth grinding, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) (ADHD).

The growing health consciousness of consumers has led to an increase in the demand for food that is high in nutrients. Because of this, food and beverage makers have begun introducing goods that are enriched with important nutrients, such as amino acids, which has led to an increase in the demand for those items.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 49.83 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.39% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Raw Material, Product, Application, Livestock, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. Key Market Opportunities increasing number of international sporting competitions Key Market Drivers demand for healthful foods has increased as consumers' health concerns have grown

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/amino-acids-market





Regional Overview of Amino Acids Market

With a 48.5 percent sales share in 2021, the market was most successful in Asia Pacific. During the projected period, the area is anticipated to see the fastest revenue-based growth.

The rise in consumer spending in the area, the spread of a healthy lifestyle, and the quick growth of end-use sectors like nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics may all be credited with this.

The regional market is expected to increase as a result of rising production of amino acids and rising exports of feed additives from important nations like China and Japan.

Over the past several years, the consumption of meat has surged in European nations including Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. The regional market is anticipated to be driven by the expanding usage of animal feed additives that include a proportionate quantity of well-known amino acids, such as lysine, methionine, and threonine, for enhancing animal development performance.





Key Highlights

The global market for amino acids was valued at USD 26.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.83 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.39% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 26.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.83 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The demand for healthful foods has increased as consumers' health concerns have grown, which in turn will help in the market growth.

To improve their performance and muscle growth, bodybuilders and athletes are drawn to foods high in protein which will also help to boost the market.

The market for Amino Acids is segmented into the following categories: Raw Material, Product, Application, Livestock, and region.

Based on Raw material the market is divided into Plant Based and Animal Based. Due to consumers' growing desire for items made from naturally occurring sources, the sector of plant-based raw materials, which had the greatest revenue share of 86.0 percent in 2021, is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period.

the market is divided into Plant Based and Animal Based. Due to consumers' growing desire for items made from naturally occurring sources, the sector of plant-based raw materials, which had the greatest revenue share of 86.0 percent in 2021, is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period. L-glutamate had the highest volume share in 2021 (47.5%) and is expected to keep leading over the forecast period.

had the highest volume share in 2021 (47.5%) and is expected to keep leading over the forecast period. With a volume share of 56.1% in the food and dietary supplements application in 2021, it is expected that this application will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

With a 48.5% sales share in 2021, the market was most successful in Asia Pacific.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/amino-acids-market/request-sample





Competitors in Amino Acids Market

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

Evonik Industries AG

AMINO GmbH

Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd.





Segmentation of Amino Acids Market

By Raw material

Plant Based

Animal Based

By Product

L-Glutamate

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Leucine

Isoleucine

Valine

Glutamine

Arginine

Glycine

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Citrulline

Creatine

Proline

Serine

Others

By Application

Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

By Livestock

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Amino Acids Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Raw Material Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Plant Based Market Size & Forecast Animal Based Market Size & Forecast Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast L-Glutamate Market Size & Forecast Lysine Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Raw Material By Product Canada By Raw Material By Product Mexico By Raw Material By Product Latin America By Raw Material By Product Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Raw Material By Product France By Raw Material By Product U.K. By Raw Material By Product Italy By Raw Material By Product Spain By Raw Material By Product Rest of Europe By Raw Material By Product Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Raw Material By Product China By Raw Material By Product Australia By Raw Material By Product India By Raw Material By Product South Korea By Raw Material By Product Rest of Asia-Pacific By Raw Material By Product Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Raw Material By Product South Africa By Raw Material By Product Kuwait By Raw Material By Product Rest of Middle East & Africa By Raw Material By Product Company Profile Ajinomoto Co Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO LTD Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Evonik Industries AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/amino-acids-market/toc





Recent Developments

The introduction of Ambition, an amino acid-based medicine created specifically for the Chinese market, was announced by the Leverkusen, Germany-based pharmaceutical company Bayer AG in January 2022. The item contains 19 different kinds of amino acids, including glutamic, alanine, and glycine acid.

A new manufacturing plant for carotenoids, minerals, amino acids, vitamins, and other food additives was opened by Lycored in Branchburg, United States, in 2022. This facility provides cutting-edge milling, grinding, drying, and coating capabilities.

A pure beta-lactoglobulin (BLG) component called Lacprodan BLG-100 was introduced by Arla Foods Ingredients in 2021. Compared to commercially available whey protein isolates, the component has 45 percent more leucine, the key amino acid for building muscle.

Kerry introduced 13 new protein alternatives in 2020 that were made from sources of protein such pea, rice, and sunflower. These plant-based proteins provide a full protein profile and a PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score) that ranges from 100 percent without any allergens.





News Media

Rapid Adoption of Active Lifestyle to Drive the Dietary Supplements Market Growth

Global Pet Food Ingredient Market to Ascend at a CAGR during Estimated Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market : Information by Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Organic Rice Protein Market : Information by Product (Rice protein isolates, Rice protein concentrates), Application (Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Protein Supplements Market : Information by Source (Animal-based, Plant-based), Product (Protein Powder, Protein Bars), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Proteinase K Market : Information by Form (Lyophilized Powder Form, Liquid Form), Application (Mitochondria Isolation, Enzyme Removal), End-Users, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Dairy Protein Market : Information by Type (Whey Protein, Milk Protein Concentrate), Application (Food and Beverages, Nutrition), Form (Solid, Liquid), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Egg Protein Powder Market : Information by Product Type (Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, and Egg Yolk Powder), Application, and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com