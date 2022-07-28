Submit Release
MSDE and Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB) Advisory Council Host Annual Summit

                                                                                                     CONTACT:   Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 
                                                                                                                          Cell (On-site): 443-401-3921  
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

WHAT:       Annual Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB) Summit – a         
                  professional learning conference that explores learning themes focused on curriculum and
                  instruction, social emotional learning, and the recruitment and retention of male educators of
                  color.

WHO:         Maryland State Department of Education, AAEEBB Advisory Council

WHEN:       Tuesday, August 2, 2022 
                    8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:    Reservoir High School
                  11550 Scaggsville Road
                   Fulton, MD 20759

 WHY:         The AAEEBB Summit supports education community members in transforming the culture of
                    their schools to better understand and serve the needs of Black boys. The conference will
                    provide attendees with professional learning on research-based strategies and best practices
                    for improving outcomes for Black male students in Maryland’s schools.

BACKGROUND:

  • The initiative focuses on three key areas: Social-Emotional and Behavioral Supports, Recruiting and Training Skilled Competent Teachers and Administrators, and Curricula and Instruction

  • There are 13 AAEEBB Pilot Schools across the State that are implementing recommendations outlined in the Transforming the Culture of Maryland’s Schools for Black Boys report developed by the Task Force on Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys.

# # #

