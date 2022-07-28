Unemployment Rates Down in All Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in June

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.





"We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Total nonfarm jobs was down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.1%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.









Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area June 2022* June 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.9% 5.3% -1.4 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 6.3% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 4.2% 5.7% -1.5 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.9% 8.1% -3.2 Danville 5.5% 7.2% -1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.9% -2.2 Decatur 6.5% 8.2% -1.7 Elgin 4.5% 6.1% -1.6 Kankakee 5.3% 6.9% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.9% 5.4% -1.5 Peoria 4.8% 6.5% -1.7 Rockford 6.6% 9.2% -2.6 Springfield 4.2% 6.0% -1.8 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.2% 5.7% -1.5 Illinois Statewide 4.7% 7.2% -2.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised



























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - June 2022

Metropolitan Area June June Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,300 88,200 4,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,700 53,900 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 110,600 107,500 3,100 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,795,700 3,619,800 175,900 Danville MSA 26,200 25,800 400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 187,300 179,300 8,000 Decatur MSA 48,700 46,800 1,900 Elgin Metro Division 255,600 247,600 8,000 Kankakee MSA 43,200 42,600 600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 429,000 415,600 13,400 Peoria MSA 168,700 163,800 4,900 Rockford MSA 145,900 139,400 6,500 Springfield MSA 109,200 104,900 4,300 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 236,700 236,900 -200 Illinois Statewide 6,091,800 5,839,900 251,900 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jun 2022 Jun 2021 Over the Year Change Champaign-Urbana MSA Champaign County 4.3 % 5.8 % -1.5 Ford County 4.2 % 5.0 % -0.8 Piatt County 3.7 % 4.4 % -0.7 Danville MSA Vermilion County 5.5 % 7.2 % -1.7 Cities Champaign City 4.3 % 6.1 % -1.8 Urbana City 4.5 % 6.0 % -1.5 Danville City 6.5 % 8.9 % -2.4 Counties Clark County 4.1 % 5.4 % -1.3 Coles County 4.8 % 6.2 % -1.4 Cook County 5.4 % 8.8 % -3.4 De Witt County 3.9 % 5.3 % -1.4 Douglas County 3.4 % 4.2 % -0.8 Edgar County 3.6 % 4.5 % -0.9 Iroquois County 3.9 % 4.7 % -0.8 McLean County 3.9 % 5.3 % -1.4 Macon County 6.5 % 8.2 % -1.7 Moultrie County 3.2 % 3.9 % -0.7 Sangamon County 4.3 % 6.1 % -1.8 Shelby County 3.8 % 4.5 % -0.7 Other Areas LWIA 17 4.1 % 5.5 % -1.4 LWIA 18 5.5 % 7.2 % -1.7 East Central EDR 4.4 % 5.8 % -1.4

East Central Illinois Highlights





Champaign-Urbana MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in June 2022 from 5.7 percent in June 2021. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.7 percent.





Nonfarm employment increased by +3,100 compared to last June.





Leisure-Hospitality (+1,500), Manufacturing (+300), Educational-Health Services (+300), and Government (+300) had the largest payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Danville MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in June 2022 from 7.2 percent in June 2021. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.6 percent.





Nonfarm employment increased by +400 compared to last June.





Construction (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), Government (+100), and Leisure-Hospitality (+100) had payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.



