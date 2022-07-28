Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,871 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down in All Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in June

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.


"We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Total nonfarm jobs was down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.1%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

June 2022*

June 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.9%

5.3%

-1.4

Carbondale-Marion

4.5%

6.3%

-1.8

Champaign-Urbana

4.2%

5.7%

-1.5

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.9%

8.1%

-3.2

Danville

5.5%

7.2%

-1.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

5.9%

-2.2

Decatur

6.5%

8.2%

-1.7

Elgin

4.5%

6.1%

-1.6

Kankakee

5.3%

6.9%

-1.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.9%

5.4%

-1.5

Peoria

4.8%

6.5%

-1.7

Rockford

6.6%

9.2%

-2.6

Springfield

4.2%

6.0%

-1.8

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.2%

5.7%

-1.5

Illinois Statewide

4.7%

7.2%

-2.5

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - June 2022

Metropolitan Area

June

June

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

92,300

88,200

4,100

Carbondale-Marion MSA

55,700

53,900

1,800

Champaign-Urbana MSA

110,600

107,500

3,100

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,795,700

3,619,800

175,900

Danville MSA

26,200

25,800

400

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

187,300

179,300

8,000

Decatur MSA

48,700

46,800

1,900

Elgin Metro Division

255,600

247,600

8,000

Kankakee MSA

43,200

42,600

600

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

429,000

415,600

13,400

Peoria MSA

168,700

163,800

4,900

Rockford MSA

145,900

139,400

6,500

Springfield MSA

109,200

104,900

4,300

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

236,700

236,900

-200

Illinois Statewide

6,091,800

5,839,900

251,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jun 2022

Jun 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA

    

Henry County

4.0 %

5.0 %

-1.0

    

Mercer County

3.5 %

4.9 %

-1.4

    

Rock Island County

4.2 %

5.9 %

-1.7

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Galesburg City

6.0 %

7.5 %

-1.5

    

Moline City

4.1 %

5.9 %

-1.8

    

Rock Island City

4.4 %

6.5 %

-2.1

    

Counties

 

 

 

    

Bureau County

4.1 %

5.0 %

-0.9

    

Fulton County

4.9 %

6.1 %

-1.2

    

Henderson County

3.7 %

3.9 %

-0.2

    

Knox County

5.3 %

7.0 %

-1.7

    

Stark County

4.3 %

5.5 %

-1.2

    

Warren County

4.2 %

5.2 %

-1.0

    

Whiteside County

4.1 %

5.3 %

-1.2

    


Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in June 2022 from 5.9 percent in June 2021. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 1998 when it was 3.0 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +8,000 compared to June 2021.


Leisure-Hospitality (+3,100), Professional-Business Services (+1,900), and Manufacturing (+1,700) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Educational-Health Services (-800) sector recorded employment declines over the year.


The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.




You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down in All Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.