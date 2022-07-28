Phase Change Materials Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.48%: Straits Research

The global advanced phase change materials market was estimated to be worth $1.78 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach $8.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.48% percent from 2021 to 2030. European markets currently dominate the worldwide phase change materials (PCM) business, followed by North America.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phase change materials (PCMs) are substances that, absorb or release substantial amounts of heat that is referred to as "latent" heat. These materials are classified as "phase change materials. PCMs are widely used in the medical sector to convey temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, blood, immunizations, and operating tables, as well as to treat birth asphyxia, drug delivery, and hot-cold therapy.

Phase change materials are substances that have a high ability to store large amounts of energy and subsequently release that energy in the form of latent heat during the phase transition process. When the physical state of a material changes, even though the temperature remains constant, energy radiation is created. The goal is to take use of the latent heat. If there is an energy shortage, it is critical to make optimal use of the existing energy supply. The terms "latent heat storage" and "phase change material" refer to the same thing.

At specific temperatures, phase-changing materials may absorb and release heat by dissolving and solidifying, respectively. A phase change material's naturally existing latent heat is useful for managing the temperature of a structure and preventing unexpected changes in the environment. Changes in the surrounding environment's temperature can recharge phase change material, making it suitable for use in everyday applications. One factor driving development in the market for phase change materials is the tightening of legislation aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The market for phase change materials may be segmented by type (organic vs. inorganic) and application (HVAC, cold chain & packaging, textile, electronics, thermal energy storage, refrigeration & equipment, and others).





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/phase-change-materials-market/request-sample





Increasing PCM Use in Building Materials to Meet Growing Demand

In construction systems, examples of bulk usage include wallboards and integrating the material into a matrix of concrete or mortar.

The inclusion of building materials into passive building systems to modify the thermal properties of those components. Combining building components with PCMs is the most effective approach for increasing the thermal energy storage capacity of building components. Combining a variety of components, including wallboards, doors, roofs, concrete, and others, improves the thermal efficiency of the construction. In residential contexts, the inside of the building envelope is by far the most common place for the installation of PCMs. Consequently, the increasing usage of the product within the structure's interior enables the space to absorb and release heat at any moment, which is a big advantage.

Plasterboards and wallboards are two types of suitable materials that may be incorporated with phase change materials. Widespread and affordable, they are great for decreasing the amount of internal air temperature fluctuations that may occur in construction applications, particularly in lightweight structures.

In certain instances, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCMs) have been incorporated into the concrete layer under the floor. Their panels were also employed as an overlay for the newly built floor. By putting it into a floor, advantageous results can be achieved. This is because considerable amounts of energy are frequently lost via the floor due to heat transfer to the ground.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 8.92 Billion by 2030 CAGR 17.48% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Form, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Axiotherm GmbH, Croda Europe Ltd., Global Energy Systems Europe BV, Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (‘RuhrTech’), Microtek Laboratories, Inc., PCM Technology, Outlast Technologies, PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Phase change product Pvt. Ltd., PureTemp LLC, Rubitherm technologies gmbh,

Sasol Germany GmbH, BASF SE, Others Key Market Opportunities The creation of novel treatments and a rise in the quantity of clinical trials Key Market Drivers Increasing Use of PCMs in Construction Materials to Meet Increasing Demand

Demand for PCMS in drug delivery and vaccination and medical transportation is increasing.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/phase-change-materials-market





PCMs Is In High Demand for Medicine Delivery, Immunisation, and Medical Transportation

PCMs are bio-based materials like fatty acids or oils that are used as a shell material for drug administration. These materials are referred to as "passive carrier materials." Because they do not require an engine or fuel, phase change materials are ideal for use in the delivery of vaccinations because they are renewable and reusable. Research in biotechnology has been concentrated on developing temperature-release methods for dispensing medications. One method that has shown to be effective in establishing temperature-released drug administration is to employ PCM in the role of a "cork."

The Creation of Novel Treatments and a Rise in the Quantity of Clinical Trials

The development of innovative treatments and medicines has led to an increase in the quantity of clinical studies being conducted. The logistics of a cold chain are necessary to preserve the integrity of clinical trial materials such pharmaceuticals, blood samples, tissue samples, urine samples, and sputum samples, among other types of samples. In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine candidates that show the most promise have been labelled as "cold chain" goods, which means that they require certain storage and transportation conditions once they have been removed from the manufacturer's facility. The market will present chances for participants already active in the industry due to the requirement storage logistics for the cold chain and distribution of vaccines and treatments of this kind.

Regional Overview of Advanced Phase Change Materials

European markets currently dominate the worldwide phase change materials (PCM) business, followed by North America, thanks to technological advancements. Several firms are focused on and investing in research and development for a range of innovative applications as the sector consolidates. A non-profit organisation based in Germany is working with a variety of businesses to develop the global phase transition materials industry.

Because of its well-developed large manufacturing sector, the European market for phase change materials is experiencing a surge in demand from key end-users such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and others. Germany, as the leading manufacturer and exporter of phase change materials, is contributing significantly to market growth, helping Europe to maintain its lead in the sector. As a consequence, the business intends to gain a large market share in phase transition materials in the next years. In the coming years, the European market for phase change materials will remain steady. North America, China, Japan, Australia, Southern Europe, and India all experience summer at its peak due to their weather conditions. As a result, air conditioners and other cooling machines are frequently used in these places. Consumption of phase transition material-based goods is likely to increase in several sectors.





Key highlights

The global phase change materials market was estimated to be worth $1.78 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach $8.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.48% from 2021 to 2030.

was estimated to be worth $1.78 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach $8.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a from 2021 to 2030. The market for advanced phase change materials is divided into three segments type, form, application, and region.

Organic PCM, inorganic PCM, and biobased PCM are the three segments based on type for the PCM market. Organic PCM now dominates the market.

Based on form the market has been divided into two types: encapsulated and non-encapsulated. Encapsulated PCM now dominates the market.

the market has been divided into two types: encapsulated and non-encapsulated. Encapsulated PCM now dominates the market. The market has been divided into applications such as building and construction, packaging, HVAC, textiles, electronics, and others. Building and construction currently dominate the market.

such as building and construction, packaging, HVAC, textiles, electronics, and others. Building and construction currently dominate the market. The market is examined geographically throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. European markets now dominate the global phase change materials (PCM) industry, followed by North America. As the industry consolidates, several businesses are focusing on and investing in research and development for a variety of creative applications.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/phase-change-materials-market/request-sample





Some of the Major Key Players Covered In Global Phase Change Materials Market Report Are Given Below

Axiotherm GmbH

Croda Europe Ltd.

Global Energy Systems Europe BV

Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (‘RuhrTech’)

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

PCM Technology

Outlast Technologies

PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Phase change product Pvt. Ltd.

PureTemp LLC

Rubitherm technologies gmbh

Sasol Germany GmbH





Phase Change Materials Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Organic PCM

Inorganic PCM

Bio-Based PCM

Breakup by Form:

Encapsulated

Non-Encapsulated

Breakup by Application:

Building and Construction

Packaging

HVAC

Textiles

Electronics

Others

Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Phase Change Materials Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Organic PCM Market Size & Forecast Inorganic PCM Market Size & Forecast Form Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Encapsulated Market Size & Forecast Non-Encapsulated Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Form Canada By Type By Form Mexico By Type By Form Latin America By Type By Form Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Form France By Type By Form U.K. By Type By Form Italy By Type By Form Spain By Type By Form Rest of Europe By Type By Form Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Form China By Type By Form Australia By Type By Form India By Type By Form South Korea By Type By Form Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Form Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Form South Africa By Type By Form Kuwait By Type By Form Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Form Company Profile Axiotherm GmbH Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Croda Europe Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Global Energy Systems Europe BV Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/phase-change-materials-market/toc





Recent Developments

To maintain the market, several of the key companies in the global phase change materials market have used organic growth strategies such as new launches. Rubitherm technologies gmbh, a prominent participant, has introduced PhaseCube, a phase change material-based device. During the day, the PhaseCube may bring outside air into the interior. Warm air entering the room is cooled utilising cold stored over night throughout this procedure.

Temperatures of more than 30 degrees have been claimed to be decreased to 23 degrees. PureTemp LLC has also introduced a temperature-control coating for textiles that may be used in workwear, footwear, safety equipment, beddings, and other industrial applications to reduce ambient temperature fluctuations.





News Media

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Exhibit Steadfast Growth

Cold Chain Logistics and the Food Industry





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market : Information by Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics), Component (Transportation, Monitoring Components), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Drug Delivery Technologies Market : Information by Technology (Targeted Drug Delivery), Administration Route (Oral), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Medical Tubing Market : Information by Material (Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyolefins), Application (Catheters, Drug Delivery Systems, Disposable Tubing), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Medical Refrigerators Market : Information by Type (Blood Bank Refrigerators and Plasma Freezers, Pharmacy Refrigerators and Freezers), End Use, and Region — Forecast till 2029

HEPA Filters Market : Information by Type (HVAC Systems, Air Purifiers), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Household), and Region —Forecast till 2029

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market : Information by Supply Chain (Cold Chain and Non-Cold Chain), Type of Services (Transportation, Warehousing), and Region — Forecast till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com