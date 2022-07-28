Veterinary Telehealth Market Size is projected to reach USD 510.49 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.69%: Straits Research

The global market for veterinary telehealth was valued at USD 117.85 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 510.49 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.69%. North America dominated the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical professionals and anyone receiving medical support can communicate with health information, education, or treatment remotely. To improve a patient's clinical health status, telehealth offers the transmission of technology from one location to another. Patients who are not in the same place as the healthcare professional can be monitored thanks to the technology. The use of telehealth by veterinarians is a result of ongoing technical improvements.



The practice of veterinary care (advice, diagnosis, and treatment), which takes place remotely using telecommunication between a veterinarian and an animal owner, is referred to as telehealth. In other words, telehealth is a tool used in veterinary medicine, and it entails the electronic transmission of medical data on a patient's clinical health status. Telehealth is a supplement to conventional veterinary medical practice, not a replacement. All legal prerequisites, including informed permission, must be met before an animal doctor can diagnose and treat an individual via telehealth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/veterinary-telehealth-market/request-sample





The Rising Cases of Zoonotic Infections and Chronic Diseases among Animals

The enormous preference for veterinary telemedicine services is partly influenced by the rising occurrence of zoonotic illnesses and chronic animal diseases. Approximately 1 million illnesses and millions of deaths are attributed to zoonotic diseases each year, as well as 60 percent of all new infections, according to WHO data from 2021. As a result, the infection surge is pressuring farm and pet owners to use telehealth services to monitor and improve their animals' health . Additionally, the extensive use of veterinary telehealth services is being prompted by the rising incidence of diseases that affect the animal population, such as chronic kidney disease and diabetes. Therefore, the above causes play a part in the growing demand for veterinary telemedicine services.

Increasing Pet Owners Globally

The popularity of pet owners' telehealth services is growing, partly due to the rise in pet ownership worldwide. About 85 million American families own pets, according to the American Pet Products Association's (APPA) 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey. Additionally, due to a growing preference for companionship, roughly one in three Americans adopted a pet during the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the Insurance Research Council's October 2020 study. Additionally, 3.2 million households in the UK have adopted a pet since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to statistics from the Pet Food Manufacturers Association (PFMA) 2021. Pet owners choose virtual care since it eliminates the burden of travelling, waiting, and spending time and money on their dogs. As a result, the need for veterinary telehealth services is growing as pet ownership increases globally.

Growth Opportunities for the Global Veterinary Telehealth Market

Market Players And Their Strategies

Many businesses emphasise organic growth initiatives, including new launches, product approvals, patents, and events. Acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations were examples of inorganic growth tactics observed in the market. These actions have enabled market participants to increase their clientele and revenue. With the growing demand for Veterinary telehealth in the global market, market participants from the veterinary telehealth market are projected to benefit from lucrative growth prospects in the future.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 510.49 Million by 2030 CAGR 17.69% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Animal Type, Service Type, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Agora.io, Anipanion, Linkyvet, Oncura Partners, TeleVet, Vetchat, VetCT., Vetoclock, WellHaven Pet Health, PawSquad, Petro Connect, Airvet, Babel Bark, Inc., Pet Desk, TeleTails, Vester, Inc., Whiskers Worldwide LLC, FirstVet, Petriage Inc., Activ4Pets, Guardian vets, Petzam, VitusVet, Virtuwoof, LLC, and Paw Squad. Key Market Opportunities Market players and their strategies Key Market Drivers The rising cases of zoonotic infections and chronic diseases among animals

Increasing pet owners globally

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/veterinary-telehealth-market





Regional Analysis of the Global Market for Veterinary Telehealth

The global market for veterinary telehealth is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market.

The United States currently holds the largest proportion of the North American market, a position it is certain to keep. This is due to high healthcare costs, influential market participants, technological improvements, and rising disposable income. The region's demand for companionship and lifestyle has prompted Americans to opt for pet insurance, fuelling the use of veterinary telehealth services.

North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA): US gross written premiums of USD 1.99 billion in 2020, up 27.5% from USD 1.56 billion in 2019. The rise in cattle consumption also boosts the demand for veterinary telehealth services . 93 million cattle and calves will be in the US by 2021, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. The veterinary telehealth market in North America is expected to increase significantly over the projected period.





Key Highlights

The global market for veterinary telehealth was valued at USD 117.85 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 510.49 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.69%.

The global market for veterinary telehealth is segmented into four parts based on animal type, service type, application and region. Further, based on animal type, the market is segmented into livestock and companion. The livestock segment is sub-segmented into poultry, pigs, cattle, and others. The companion segment is further segmented into canine, feline, equine, and others. The livestock segment dominated the market.

The market is segmented into telemonitoring, telemedicine, teleconsulting, and service type. The teleconsulting segment dominated the market.

The market is segmented into x-ray and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) advice, computed tomography (CT) reporting, radiographic reporting, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reporting and others based on application.

The global market for veterinary telehealth is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/veterinary-telehealth-market/request-sample





Some of the Key Players Contributing Majorly To the Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Are

Agora.io

Animation

Linkyvet

Oncura Partners

TeleVet

Vetchat

VetCT.

Vetoclock

WellHaven Pet Health

PawSquad

Petro Connect

Airvet

Babel Bark Inc.

Pet Desk

TeleTails

Vester Inc.

Whiskers Worldwide LLC

FirstVet

Petriage Inc.

Activ4Pets

Guardian vets

Petzam

VitusVet

Virtuwoof LLC

Paw Squad





Market Segmentation

By Animal Type

Livestock Poultry Pigs Cattle Others

Companion Canine Feline Equine Others



By Service Type

Telemonitoring

Telemedicine

Teleconsulting

Others

By Application

X-Ray and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Advice

Computed Tomography (CT) Reporting

Radiographic Reporting

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reporting

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Veterinary Telehealth Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Marine, Aviation, & Transport (MAT) Market Size & Forecast Political Risk & Credit Insurance Market Size & Forecast Distribution Channel Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Brokers Market Size & Forecast Non-Brokers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Distribution Channel Canada By Type By Distribution Channel Mexico By Type By Distribution Channel Latin America By Type By Distribution Channel Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Distribution Channel France By Type By Distribution Channel U.K. By Type By Distribution Channel Italy By Type By Distribution Channel Spain By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Europe By Type By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Distribution Channel China By Type By Distribution Channel Australia By Type By Distribution Channel India By Type By Distribution Channel South Korea By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Distribution Channel Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Distribution Channel South Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Kuwait By Type By Distribution Channel Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Distribution Channel Company Profile AXA Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio American International Group Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allianz Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/veterinary-telehealth-market/toc





Recent developments in some of the key players:

In March 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. ("Boehringer Ingelheim"), a leading global innovator of animal health products, and TeleVet, Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions for veterinary teams, had previously announced a strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge technology and services that will make it easier for veterinary practises to provide the best patient care while reducing stress on their teams.





News Media

How Boosting Advanced Imaging Could Improve Rural Health in the US?

How COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated the Global Telemedicine Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market : Information by Drug (Antibiotics, Veterinary Antifungal Drugs), Animal Type (Large & Small Animals), and End Users (Veterinary Hospitals)—Forecast Till 2026

Veterinary Vaccines Market : Information by Product (Attenuated Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines), Animal Type (Poultry, Aqua, Ruminants), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Telecare Market : Information by Type (landline PERS, Mobile PERS, Standalone PERS), End-User (Senior Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Online Doctor Consultation Market : Information by Type of Consultation (Video Chat, Audio Chat), Application (Health Education), Organization Size (SMEs), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Veterinary Oncology Market : Information by Therapy (Surgery, Radiology, Chemotherapy), Animal Type (Canine, Feline), Cancer Type (Lymphoma, Mammary), and Region—Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com