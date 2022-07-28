Reno's favorite, The Brewer's Cabinet, celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Outside of Brewer's Cabinet in Reno

Pouring Wookie Beer

Inside Brewer's Cabinet Tap Room

To celebrate a decade in business, owners will launch a new specialty craft beer and invite guests to join staff for food and drink promotions.

We look forward to continue to be the one of the go-to craft beer spots in Reno, and are optimistic about serving the community for many decades to come.”
— Michael Connolly
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate a decade in business, owners will launch a new specialty craft beer and invite guests to join staff for the return of the popular event, "Kegs & Eggs."
Date & Time: Friday, August 26-August 28, 2022

Location: The Brewer’s Cabinet: 475 S Arlington Ave. Reno, NV 89501

The Brewer's Cabinet Brew Pub will celebrate ten years of service starting Friday, August 26th, by inviting community members to enjoy drink specials, food promotions, and a sampling of the brewer's newest craft beer at the Arlington Street staple.

Located in Reno's Riverwalk District, the company is proud to announce celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its doors opened in 2012, the restaurant and brewery have been a favorite among visitors and locals, and home to Dirty Wookie & Tahoe Beer.

The Brewer's Cabinet focuses on spreading awareness of the local brewing community; this event is a perfect example. The owners will debut their unique Bourbon Barrel-aged Dirty Wookie and Triple IPA Apparition to celebrate a decade in business. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit The Reno Rebuild Project, based in Reno, Nevada, a small business community scholarship fund founded by local business owners.

Designed with the idea of creating fresh, exciting, and unique beers, this craft brewery allows flexibility not limited by popular fads, current trends, or industry pressure in crafting beers. They are inspired by local flavors and collaborate with organizations and non-profits across the state. With a small kitchen onsite of the brewpub facility in downtown Reno, The Brewer's Cabinet provides a fresh and local menu for customers, emphasizing quality ingredients that pair superbly with the brews.

In the decade since they've opened their doors, the owners have expanded operations with distribution in Northern Nevada and California and opened their Production facility serving BC beers Wed thru Sun for the community to enjoy. Next door to our Pub is The BC taproom which opened to the public in April of 2018 and is fully equipped to serve a large variety of customers, host small private parties and handle overflow from the neighboring restaurant.

Owners state they look forward to continue to be the one of the go-to craft beer spots in Reno, and are optimistic about serving the community for many decades to come.

For more information visit https://thebrewerscabinet.com/ or call (775) 348-7481

Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133
courtney@designonedge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Reno's favorite, The Brewer's Cabinet, celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133 courtney@designonedge.com
Company/Organization
Design on Edge
527 Lander St
Reno, Nevada, 89509
United States
+1 775-460-7133
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Design on Edge is a boutique creative agency with nearly 15 years of experience operating in the Northern Nevada area. Developed in the wake of the recession to provide marketing and design support to struggling small businesses and nonprofits. Today the agency continues to focus on the areas growing trends providing award-winning insight and techniques to its clients. Based in Reno, Nevada, our growing creative studio and integrated digital marketing agency specializes in design, brand strategy, advertising, campaign development, marketing consulting, and website design.

Design on Edge

More From This Author
Reno's favorite, The Brewer's Cabinet, celebrates its 10th anniversary.
BROADWAY COMES TO RENO SPONSORED BY FIRST INDEPENDENT BANK ANNOUNCES 2022 - 23 SEASON TICKETS ON SALE TO GENERAL PUBLIC
Hall & Wrye helps 67-year-old Woman Riding Across the U.S., Raising $100K for Special Operations Warrior Foundation
View All Stories From This Author