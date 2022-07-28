Reno's favorite, The Brewer's Cabinet, celebrates its 10th anniversary.
To celebrate a decade in business, owners will launch a new specialty craft beer and invite guests to join staff for food and drink promotions.
We look forward to continue to be the one of the go-to craft beer spots in Reno, and are optimistic about serving the community for many decades to come.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate a decade in business, owners will launch a new specialty craft beer and invite guests to join staff for the return of the popular event, "Kegs & Eggs."
— Michael Connolly
Date & Time: Friday, August 26-August 28, 2022
Location: The Brewer’s Cabinet: 475 S Arlington Ave. Reno, NV 89501
The Brewer's Cabinet Brew Pub will celebrate ten years of service starting Friday, August 26th, by inviting community members to enjoy drink specials, food promotions, and a sampling of the brewer's newest craft beer at the Arlington Street staple.
Located in Reno's Riverwalk District, the company is proud to announce celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its doors opened in 2012, the restaurant and brewery have been a favorite among visitors and locals, and home to Dirty Wookie & Tahoe Beer.
The Brewer's Cabinet focuses on spreading awareness of the local brewing community; this event is a perfect example. The owners will debut their unique Bourbon Barrel-aged Dirty Wookie and Triple IPA Apparition to celebrate a decade in business. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit The Reno Rebuild Project, based in Reno, Nevada, a small business community scholarship fund founded by local business owners.
Designed with the idea of creating fresh, exciting, and unique beers, this craft brewery allows flexibility not limited by popular fads, current trends, or industry pressure in crafting beers. They are inspired by local flavors and collaborate with organizations and non-profits across the state. With a small kitchen onsite of the brewpub facility in downtown Reno, The Brewer's Cabinet provides a fresh and local menu for customers, emphasizing quality ingredients that pair superbly with the brews.
In the decade since they've opened their doors, the owners have expanded operations with distribution in Northern Nevada and California and opened their Production facility serving BC beers Wed thru Sun for the community to enjoy. Next door to our Pub is The BC taproom which opened to the public in April of 2018 and is fully equipped to serve a large variety of customers, host small private parties and handle overflow from the neighboring restaurant.
Owners state they look forward to continue to be the one of the go-to craft beer spots in Reno, and are optimistic about serving the community for many decades to come.
For more information visit https://thebrewerscabinet.com/ or call (775) 348-7481
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133
courtney@designonedge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other