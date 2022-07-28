Work Continues Tomorrow on Hatch Hill Road in Albany and Overton Townships, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised that lane closures will continue into next week on Route 3004 (Hatch Hill Road) in Albany and Overton townships, Bradford County, for a sight improvement project.

On Friday, July 29, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Maintenance crew will begin excavation on this sight improvement project on Hatch Hill Road between Bendt Hill Road (T-384) and Route 3002 (Overton Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging while work is being performed. This project is expected to be completed by September of 2022, weather permitting.

Work on this sight improvement project includes tree removal, excavation, shoulder widening, and final paving. For more information on the sight improvement project please visit Bradford County SR 3004 - 021 (Hatch Hill Road) & SR 3002 (Overton Road) (pa.gov).

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

