PECO to Restrict U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) for Utility Improvement in Lower Merion, Haverford Townships

07/28/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

















MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









