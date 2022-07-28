Levick Street, New State Road Among Several State Highways Restricted in August for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and restrictions are:

Levick Street: Single lane closures and sidewalk closures in either or both directions between Keystone Street and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge ramp for utility work and roadway and sidewalk construction;

New State Road: Single lane closures northbound between Levick Street and Unruh Avenue for roadway and sidewalk construction;

Elbridge Street: Single lane closures in both directions between Tacony Street and New State Road for roadway and sidewalk construction; and

Milnor Street: Single lane closures in both directions between Bleigh Avenue and New State Road for track removal and roadway reconstruction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The work is part of PennDOT's I-95 Section CP3 project to construct new southbound I-95 on-ramp at Cottman Avenue and improve traffic flow on surface streets in the vicinity of the Cottman-Princeton Interchange.

For more information on PennDOT's I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

