Route 1013 Saxonburg Boulevard Slide Repair Starts Monday in West Deer

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 1013 (Saxonburg Boulevard) in West Deer Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, a full around-the-clock closure on Saxonburg Boulevard between Russellton-Dorseyville Road and McClure Hill Road through late September. During the closure crews will perform slide repair work as the water authority works to relocate the water line. Traffic will be detoured.

Detour

South of Closure

Turn left onto Russellton-Dorseyville Road

Turn left onto East Union Road

Continue left to stay in East Union Road

Follow East Union Road to Saxonburg Road

End detour North of Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





