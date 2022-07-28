I-95 North Lane, Ramp Closures Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane and ramp closures will be in place next week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn's Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



The work schedule and locations are:

Tuesday, August 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the right lane will be closed on northbound I-95 approaching the Allegheny Avenue exit for highway lighting work;

Tuesday, August 2, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the right lane will be closed on northbound I-95 between Interstate 676 and Girard Avenue for overhead sign work; and

Tuesday, August 2, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the Lombard Circle/Columbus Boulevard ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed for overhead sign work. Ramp traffic will be detoured south on Columbus Boulevard to the ramp to northbound I-95 at Washington Avenue.

Sometime late Friday afternoon, July 29, the intersection of Castor Avenue and Delaware Avenue in Port Richmond will reopen to traffic. The intersection had been closed since June 20 for reconstruction.

Beginning Monday morning, August 1, through Spring 2023, eastbound Allegheny Avenue will be closed and detoured between the I-95 ramps and Delaware Avenue for road reconstruction and installation of curbs and sidewalks. This closure had previously been announced as a three-month operation.

During the closure, eastbound Allegheny Avenue traffic will be detoured to Richmond Street, Castor Avenue, and Delaware Avenue. Local access will be maintained.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The sign and lighting work are part of the substantially completed I-95 Section GR4 project that reconstructed southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

The construction in Port Richmond is part of the I-95/Section AF2 project to reconstruct and improve sections of Delaware, Allegheny and Castor avenues to enhance traffic movement on surface streets in the vicinity of the I-95 Allegheny/Castor Avenue Interchange.



For more information on PennDOT's I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

