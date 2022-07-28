Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair for Centre and Clinton Counties

Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair next week that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in Centre County. During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.

Available positions include: Transportation Equipment Operator - A, Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic, Auto Mechanic, Semi-skilled Laborer, Tradesman Helper, Welder, Radio Dispatcher, Custodial Worker, and Stock Clerk. These are opportunities for permanent and temporary employment in Centre County Maintenance and Clinton County Maintenance.

There may be on-the-spot interviews and driver skills testing for CDL Operators, so please bring two forms of ID.

The Job Fair will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the location below:

Centre County Maintenance Office

Date: August 4, 2022

Location: 1000 East Bishop Street, Bellefonte

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

