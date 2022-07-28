Submit Release
Reminder: The 2022-23 greater amberjack season starts Sept. 1 in Gulf state waters

As a reminder, the recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will be open Sept. 1 and remain open through Oct. 31. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to modify the 2022-23 recreational season, previously open on Aug. 1, for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico during its July Commission meeting.

The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing and the recreational season modification is consistent with emergency measures implemented by NOAA fisheries for Gulf federal waters. Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for greater amberjack will help prevent quota overages and mitigate risks of future paybacks and seasonal closures. 

For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.

