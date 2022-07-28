Cartography and Cadastre Bureau launched the updated version of “GeoGuide for emergency”

MACAU, July 28 - - map for emergency in online and offline version

In order to let the public obtain the latest geographic information for emergency via mobile phone, Cartography and Cadastre Bureau has launched an updated version 3.3 of “GeoGuide for emergency” mobile map App, based on the information provided by the relevant departments in 2022.

“GeoGuide for emergency” provides the latest and important emergency information, the main content includes: (1) provides the geographic information such as the areas expected to be affected during all levels of storm surge and zones may be affected by power suspension measures, “Emergency Shelter” and “Meeting Place / Place to stay for emergency evacuation”; (2) provides the function of in advance walking route planning to the nearest emergency shelter; (3) displays the real-time severe weather warnings information and water level monitoring information provided by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, and real-time maritime information provided by the Marine and Water Bureau when connecting to Internet; (4) provides various emergency information and risk/disaster prevention guidelines such as “Emergency Shelter” provided by the Social Welfare Bureau, "Class suspension arrangements when rainstorm signals or tropical cyclone signals are hoisted, or in case of special weather conditions" provided by the Education and Youth Development Bureau and “Temporary garbage collection points (Set up only during emergency response to disasters)” provided by the Municipal Affairs Bureau.

“GeoGuide for emergency” version 3.3 provides maps for emergency in online and offline version. The App can be downloaded for free by searching “GeoGuide for Emergency” either in App store or Google Play, or by scanning the QR Code below. For details, please visit Cartography and Cadastre Bureau website (https://www.dscc.gov.mo).