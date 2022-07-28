With a CAGR of 6.8% From 2021 to 2030, School Uniforms Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $25.0 Billion
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global school uniform market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $25.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The shirts segment led in terms of the market share in 2020 while the tracksuits segment is predicted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14090
With changing government policies, focus, and emphasis on promoting primary and secondary education, the school uniform market is expected to offer prosperous opportunities during the forecast period. China is the most populous country in the world, followed by India. The removal of the one child policy by the Chinese government has led to an increase in children and young population in the country, which is expected to grow more in the coming years. Furthermore, many countries in the region are developing, and the governments are investing heavily in the healthcare and child welfare sector. Due to increase in medical services that are available to the people, the rate of infant mortality has reduced significantly. This has again led to an increase in children and young population of the region, which, in turn, will convert into a school going population. With changing government policies and decreasing mortality rates, the region is expected to witness high population growth, resulting in increased demand for school uniform.
Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports : According to the CXOs of leading companies, the last few years have witnessed an increase in the number of schools being built and utilized as more importance is being given to primary and secondary education. While many of these school in the West might be private and allow students to wear dresses of their choice, most of the public schools in the West and almost all schools in other parts of the world make use of school uniforms as the standard dress code for their schools.
Uniforms are used as a method to induce a sense of unity and to eliminate any differences based on caste, creed, religion, race, or any other differentiating factors. It is also a way to induce discipline and formality in students by making them accustomed to being in formal clothing throughout the day. Most schools have set vendors of uniforms so that they can insure consistent quality and deliveries.
The school uniform market has witnessed stagnant growth. Proliferation of schools across the countries has significantly contributed to the market expansion; however, innovations, such as use of organic cotton, novel materials, which inhibit body odor, and usage of sustainable material, are expected to shape the school uniform market in the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific will continue to spearhead the market growth amidst expansion of primary and secondary school infrastructure and incorporation of sports and extracurricular activities in the academia.
Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14090
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The school uniform industry was severely negatively impacted by the pandemic, owing to closure of schools due to lockdowns
The shift from physical classes to online education has negatively impacted the growth of the global market
Uncertainty of school reopening in many countries is leading to distress among manufacturers
Nevertheless, with rapid vaccination of population across the world, the global market is expected to recover post 2022.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging school uniform market trends and opportunities.
The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing school uniform market opportunities in the market
The school uniform market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.
Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14090
School uniform Market Segments
By Type
Trousers
Shirts
Skirts
Tracksuits
Sweaters and Blazers
Others
By Form
Traditional Wear
Sports Wear
By Material
Polyester
Nylon
Cotton
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
ASEAN
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn