With a CAGR of 6.8% From 2021 to 2030, School Uniforms Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $25.0 Billion

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global school uniform market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $25.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The shirts segment led in terms of the market share in 2020 while the tracksuits segment is predicted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

With changing government policies, focus, and emphasis on promoting primary and secondary education, the school uniform market is expected to offer prosperous opportunities during the forecast period. China is the most populous country in the world, followed by India. The removal of the one child policy by the Chinese government has led to an increase in children and young population in the country, which is expected to grow more in the coming years. Furthermore, many countries in the region are developing, and the governments are investing heavily in the healthcare and child welfare sector. Due to increase in medical services that are available to the people, the rate of infant mortality has reduced significantly. This has again led to an increase in children and young population of the region, which, in turn, will convert into a school going population. With changing government policies and decreasing mortality rates, the region is expected to witness high population growth, resulting in increased demand for school uniform.

According to the CXOs of leading companies, the last few years have witnessed an increase in the number of schools being built and utilized as more importance is being given to primary and secondary education. While many of these school in the West might be private and allow students to wear dresses of their choice, most of the public schools in the West and almost all schools in other parts of the world make use of school uniforms as the standard dress code for their schools.

Uniforms are used as a method to induce a sense of unity and to eliminate any differences based on caste, creed, religion, race, or any other differentiating factors. It is also a way to induce discipline and formality in students by making them accustomed to being in formal clothing throughout the day. Most schools have set vendors of uniforms so that they can insure consistent quality and deliveries.

The school uniform market has witnessed stagnant growth. Proliferation of schools across the countries has significantly contributed to the market expansion; however, innovations, such as use of organic cotton, novel materials, which inhibit body odor, and usage of sustainable material, are expected to shape the school uniform market in the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific will continue to spearhead the market growth amidst expansion of primary and secondary school infrastructure and incorporation of sports and extracurricular activities in the academia.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The school uniform industry was severely negatively impacted by the pandemic, owing to closure of schools due to lockdowns

The shift from physical classes to online education has negatively impacted the growth of the global market

Uncertainty of school reopening in many countries is leading to distress among manufacturers

Nevertheless, with rapid vaccination of population across the world, the global market is expected to recover post 2022.

School uniform Market Segments

By Type

Trousers

Shirts

Skirts

Tracksuits

Sweaters and Blazers

Others

By Form

Traditional Wear

Sports Wear

By Material

Polyester

Nylon

Cotton

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



