New Co-founder in Year 4 for Digital Day Planner App with Fanatical Customers

When I met Matt, his email tagline was "challenging people so they can live with intent" so I knew our vision was aligned.” — Trevor Lohrbeer

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Day Optimizer , a digital day planner that uses guided-workflows to help people create realistic daily plans, has brought on Matt Ames as a new co-founder to jumpstart growth after 4 years. Build it and they will come didn’t work. While Day Optimizer has fanatical daily users, the company has struggled to gain awareness in the marketplace. Matt joining Day Optimizer will allow the other co-founder Trevor Lohrbeer to focus on accelerating product development and extending popular features like Done Today vs Done Forever and real-time time projections.The Day Optimizer app guides people through a three-step process of planning their days around their priorities. In contrast to most freeform task managers and day planning apps, the three-step approach enables users to avoid being "time optimists" and make the necessary trade-offs to have an effective day.Matt Ames, a serial entrepreneur from Minneapolis, MN, has dedicated his personal and professional life to helping others live with intent. Ames said, “I had never seen a digital day planner like Day Optimizer. Once I started using it and realized it was not just an app, but a methodology, it became a game changer for my personal productivity as an entrepreneur. The three different ways to plan your day and the daily commitment history really caught my attention. As my productivity improved the more I used Day Optimizer I realized it could help other entrepreneurs and small business owners live with intention by improving their productivity. I knew I had to get involved.”“When I met Matt, his email tagline was "challenging people so they can live with intent" so I knew our vision was aligned.”, said Trevor Lohrbeer,. “I had created a 6-step process and a landing page for finding the right co-founder. I spoke with over 20 candidates and Matt stood out as the clear winner. After 5 months of working with Matt I knew he would be a great fit for the role and vision of the company.”Day Optimizer is a digital planner and methodology that uses neuroscience & time blocking principles to help entrepreneurs create realistic daily plans. Day Optimizer offers a free 7-day trial at ​​ https://dayoptimizer.com/ . Day Optimizer is on a mission to help entrepreneurs regain control of their time so they can live with intent.

