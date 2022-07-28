Affordable homes built for resort, hospitality workers in Revelstoke

CANADA, July 28 - People working in Revelstoke will soon have access to 24 new affordable rental homes.

These homes are the result of a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, Columbia Basin Trust, the City of Revelstoke and the Revelstoke Community Housing Society (RCHS).

“This new building will provide much needed housing for the vital hospitality workforce that is crucial to the community of Revelstoke,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust. “Our government will continue to work with our partners to ensure people have feasible options to remain in their communities.”

The three-storey apartment building at 297 Humbert St. has 24 one-bedroom homes for individuals and couples with moderate and low incomes who are working in the city's resort and hospitality industries. It is near major tourist attractions, a grocery store and the Revelstoke central business district. The building will be owned and operated by the RCHS.

All units will be rented for $1,150 per month, which is below the average market rate in Revelstoke. RCHS is selecting tenants through its application process. The first tenants are expected to move into their new homes on Sept. 1, 2022.

The Province and the Columbia Basin Trust provided a combined grant of approximately $4.8 million for the project through the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The City of Revelstoke is leasing the land to RCHS at a nominal rate.

Quotes:

Gary Sulz, mayor, City of Revelstoke –

“We are thrilled to see this investment in affordable housing in our community come to fruition. Council and the City of Revelstoke are proud to support these initiatives, as the ability to attract and maintain a quality workforce is imperative in a community like Revelstoke where tourism is an important economic driver. More importantly, Revelstoke is a more diverse and vibrant community when we have a variety of housing options available for our citizens.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“These units are a great addition to the hundreds of others across the Columbia Basin that are boosting affordable housing in the region. By working together, we’re making an important difference in the lives of people in Revelstoke and area. The benefits of this housing will extend to businesses and community well-being as a whole.”

Glen O’Reilly, housing chairman, Revelstoke Community Housing Society –

“We are delighted to see this project come to fruition. This building is crucial in ensuring affordable and secure housing for the residents of Revelstoke. Affordable housing not only sustains individuals but also businesses and the community as a whole. This could not have been achieved without the hard work and collaboration of many organizations and individuals.”

Quick Facts:

This building is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan.

Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 affordable homes that are either complete or underway for people in B.C., including more than 250 homes in Revelstoke.

Learn More:

Interested applicants can apply for the new homes here: https://www.revelstokecommunityhousing.com/join-us

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/