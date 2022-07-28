Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Stop Biden Admin­is­tra­tion from Reg­u­lat­ing Non-Func­tion­al Firearm Parts

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an Arizona-led 17-state complaint against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Justice, and the Acting Director of ATF, to fight the Biden administration’s unconstitutional rulemaking that would regulate firearm parts manufacturers. The rulemaking seeks, among other things, to regulate unfinished, non-functional parts as if they were complete firearms. This threatens the centuries-long American tradition of private firearms manufacturing. Also joining the lawsuit as private parties are Morehouse Enterprises, Gun Owners of America, and the Gun Owners Foundation. 

“The Final Rule will make it exceedingly harder (if not impossible) for the citizens of the plaintiff States to manufacture their own firearms, conflicting with (and in effect preempting) the more permissive laws of the plaintiff States, thereby undermining the States’ ability to enforce their own legal codes with respect to items and activities that the federal government may not constitutionally regulate,” the complaint states. “Similarly, the Final Rule erects significant barriers to (and thus infringes) the lawful acquisition of protected ‘arms’ within the States, the keeping and bearing of which contributes to ‘the security of a free State,’ including the plaintiff States.” 

To read the complaint click here

