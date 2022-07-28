Sage grouse and Sandhill crane tags go on sale Aug. 1, F&G Commission increases grouse tags available for 2022

Hunters wanting to hunt sage grouse or Sandhill cranes can buy tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Aug. 1, and both will be available in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. Sage grouse and Sandhill crane tags cost $22.75 each for residents and $74.25 for nonresidents.

Hunters can buy tags at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours, at license vendors, with a credit card online at gooutdoorsidaho.com, or by calling (800) 554-8685.

Sage grouse

For the second consecutive year, sage grouse hunters in 2022 will have to buy a tag (or tags) designated for 12 hunting zones, and a total of 2,510 tags will be offered. Sage grouse firearm season runs Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Hunters can buy up to two tags and may buy a tag for more than one zone.

The sage grouse tag system is designed to limit harvest to less than 10 percent of the estimated fall population in each of the 12 hunting zones. The number of sage grouse tags was increased for 2022.

To set tag numbers for each zone, Fish and Game staff first determined an allowable harvest of no more than 8% of the estimated fall population in most zones, then assumed a 90% success rate for each tag purchased. However, harvest success during the 2021 season was lower than predicted, so the sage grouse tag numbers in most zones were increased in 2022.

Statewide sage grouse populations increased 26 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, but are still down 28 percent from 2016. Trends were up statewide in 2022, with modest increases across southern Idaho.

Fish and Game officials expect to adjust tag numbers annually to maintain sustainable sage grouse hunting opportunities in Idaho. An updated sage grouse seasons and rules brochure, including number of tags available for each hunting zone, is available online the sage grouse webpage.

Sandhill cranes

There will be 610 Sandhill crane tags available for six hunting areas in Eastern Idaho. Season runs September 1–15 or September 16–30 depending on tag type, which is determined by hunt area and season dates. Sandhill crane hunters are also required to purchase a Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit.

For seasons and rules for Sandhill cranes see the Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules webpage.