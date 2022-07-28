Radio Airplay Chart-Topper Alex Krawczyk Releases Inspiring New Single ‘Better Days’

The Canadian folk singer/songwriter follows her #1 AC40 radio hit “There Will Be Light” with "Better Days" from her debut album, “Le Olam.”

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having recently released her emotionally charged and inspiring album “Le Olam,” Canadian folk singer and songwriter Alex Krawczyk has struck a chord with listeners around the globe. First single, “There Will Be Light” reached the pinnacle of the National Radio Hits AC40 airplay chart, holding the #1 position for 2 weeks. With more than 100K Spotify streams of the album under her belt, Alex is releasing a new single, “Better Days,” from the album. Due for release on Monday, August 1st, 2022, “Better Days” continues the inspiring message found throughout “Le Olam.”

A spokesperson for the artist made an official press statement “Le Olam’ is a very personal and meaningful album for Alex Krawczyk, since it was written after the loss of her parents. The new single explores how grief impacts people, but also offers inspiration and hope to the listeners with its calming folk and indie style.”

Alex is currently writing and recording music for her follow-up album, due late 2022/early 2023.

When she’s not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Don’t look for Alex to take the stage for live performances any time soon, tho. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song. More details about Alex Krawczyk and her new single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Radio Airplay Chart-Topper Alex Krawczyk Releases Inspiring New Single ‘Better Days’

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Radio Airplay Chart-Topper Alex Krawczyk Releases Inspiring New Single ‘Better Days’
Music Stars Come Together From Rock To Pop, They're All United In One Cause - To Save The Planet
Ludlow Creek’s New Single “Stoney Lonesome Road” Leads Off September Album Release
View All Stories From This Author