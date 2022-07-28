Craig Valine, Marketing Performance Expert, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

“We're honored to include Craig Valine into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Valine, acclaimed marketing expert, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Craig Valine into our BoLAA family."

Craig Valine is a Marketing Performance Strategist, Investor, and Business Coach that has helped entrepreneurs and professionals grow in overlooked marketing opportunities and assets for more than 25 years.

He is known for his straightforward style of communicating effective and powerful marketing advice, with a philosophy of "getting the best, most advantageous results possible for about the same time, money, and effort you're already spending" and uncovering what he calls, "hidden marketing assets" (potential profit) within your business.

He is the Founder of EMP Alliance (EMP = Enhanced Marketing Performance), a 14-year-old member-based community for Consultants, Coaches, Experts, and Service Professionals who want to increase profits and grow their business without stress.

Craig works with clients both privately and in group formats via his EMP Alliance Community and EMP Advanced Marketing Mastermind Group.