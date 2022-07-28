AUTHOR CONNIE HOLT OFFERS A SHORT READ FOR AND ABOUT LIFELONG LESSONS
Connie Holt shares her life through poetry in her book Where Poetry DwellsYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People write for different reasons, however, at the end of the day, attain the same amount of satisfaction. Some do it to communicate, others do it purely for personal reasons. And Connie Holt, as she always does, wrote her latest book, Where Poetry Dwells, for both reasons.
"Where Poetry Dwells", published by Inks and Bindings just in March this year, is a compilation of Holt’s personal musings, where every chapter tells a different story and presents a magnifying lesson. The book is a short read, with just over 50 pages, but compact with lifelong lessons.
Life, indeed, is where poetry dwells—with love, faith, and God.
Connie Holt was born in Belfast, Tennessee. Her husband passed away a couple of years ago but her love remains. She is loved by her children, grandchildren, and surely her husband that is now in heaven. Holt realized her love for writing when she was only ten years old. She believes that it is an enhancing mind exercise.
According to Holt, “Writing is a good encouragement for thoughts and imaginations, building blocks for strong faith and love. Before there is a book, it is merely gaining life experience.”
Before "Where Poetry Dwells", Holt published Garden of His Soul, a book dedicated to the author’s beloved husband, which was published in 2021. It is not a surprise that she finds comfort in writing as she does in having faith in the Lord.
For further access to Connie Holt’s story, "Where Poetry Dwells" is available for purchase in Kindle and paperback on Amazon.com.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other