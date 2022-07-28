When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 28, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 28, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds Company Name: Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Milk chocolate covered blueberries Product Description: Product Description Milk chocolate covered blueberries

Company Announcement

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections of Freeport, Maine is recalling its 8 oz resealable package of milk chocolate covered blueberries because they may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Milk Chocolate Blueberries were distributed throughout New England, in retail stores, and nationwide through mail orders.

The product comes in Wilbur’s branded 8-ounce, resealable zippered pouch bag, with UPC # 81321300430 and an expiration date of April 5, 2023 stamped on the backside.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after a customer discovered chocolate covered almonds in a package (of milk chocolate covered blueberries). The blueberry packaging does not reveal the presence of almonds. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process. The process has been corrected and the company has instituted additional safety checks and corrective actions.

Consumers with nut allergies, who have purchased 8 oz packages of milk chocolate covered blueberries, with the best by date of 4/5/23, are encouraged to return them to place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (207) 865-4071 or email at www.wilburs.com. Phone reports or questions will be monitored seven days a week between the hours of 9:00AM and 5:30PM (EST), email correspondences Monday-Friday, from 8:00AM-5:00PM.